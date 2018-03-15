Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 8, 2018 to March 14, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 08.03.2018 9,161 46.2146 423,372 BATE 08.03.2018 28,160 46.2219 1,301,609 CHIX 08.03.2018 18,599 46.2206 859,657 TRQX 08.03.2018 41,648 46.1582 1,922,397 XPAR 09.03.2018 10,000 46.4007 464,007 BATE 09.03.2018 30,000 46.4047 1,392,141 CHIX 09.03.2018 20,000 46.4034 928,068 TRQX 09.03.2018 108,385 46.3583 5,024,544 XPAR 12.03.2018 10,000 46.6030 466,030 BATE 12.03.2018 30,000 46.6087 1,398,262 CHIX 12.03.2018 20,000 46.6096 932,193 TRQX 12.03.2018 72,476 46.5837 3,376,202 XPAR 13.03.2018 5,000 46.9384 234,692 BATE 13.03.2018 25,000 46.9535 1,173,838 CHIX 13.03.2018 15,000 46.9729 704,594 TRQX 13.03.2018 105,000 46.8206 4,916,163 XPAR 14.03.2018 10,000 47.1582 471,582 BATE 14.03.2018 30,000 47.1531 1,414,593 CHIX 14.03.2018 20,000 47.1559 943,118 TRQX 14.03.2018 52,001 47.1338 2,451,005 XPAR Total 660,430 46.6334 30,798,065

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006117/en/

Contacts:

Total contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99

presse@total.com

@TotalPress

or

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962

ir@total.com