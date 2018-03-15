sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,28 Euro		+0,26
+0,49 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,33
54,17
19:41
53,70
54,34
19:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARNIVAL PLC53,28+0,49 %