New Cards Offer Opportunity for U.S. Customers to Earn Rewards (Avios) While Traveling to Spain, Ireland and More European Destinations on Iberia and Aer Lingus

Chase Card Services, the leading co-brand credit card issuer in the U.S., in partnership with Avios Group (AGL) Limited, today announced the launch of the Iberia Visa Signature Card with an Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card following later this spring. Both cards offer 3 Avios per $1 spent on Iberia, Aer Lingus, British Airways, LEVEL and OpenSkies, and 1 Avios per $1 on all other purchases.

The announcement builds upon the addition of Iberia Plus and AerClub, the airlines' loyalty programs, as newest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partners in late 2017. Eligible Chase credit cardmembers can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Avios in increments of 1,000 at full 1:1 value meaning one Chase Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one Avios.

New Aer Lingus and Iberia Visa Signature Cardmembers in the U.S. will be able to earn Avios by using their credit cards for travel to any of the cities in Iberia and Aer Lingus' networks, as well as many other destinations with their redemption partners. The cards will also offer customers additional benefits including savings on flights, no foreign transaction fees, lost luggage reimbursement and auto rental collision damage waiver.

Chris Treadwell, Commercial Director at Avios Group (AGL) Limited, said: "We've partnered with Chase on a co-brand credit card with British Airways for more than 24 years and could not be happier to expand our partnership to two more airline partners, Iberia and Aer Lingus. This allows us to offer Avios-earning credit cards to even more customers in the U.S."

Renata Rached, Iberia's head of Loyalty, said: "Through our new Iberia Visa Signature Card, our U.S. customers will now be able to make more of their Iberia flights from our U.S. gateways: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York or San Francisco to any of the 100 destinations we offer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa via our hub in Madrid. We are excited to bring more of Iberia Airlines, and all it stands for, to U.S. customers."

Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer Mike Rutter said: "Our partnership with Chase allows us to offer rich rewards through the Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card on flights from our 13 North American gateways to Ireland, the UK and Europe, as well as through our partners. More guests will be able experience our award-winning service, while getting access to incredible destinations."

"We are excited to welcome two new partners to our co-brand card business," said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President. "Whether customers are looking to travel to see relatives, learn more about their roots, or are planning their summer travel to Europe, they can now do so by earning 3 Avios per $1 spent on the airlines."

Iberia Visa Signature Card Benefits (available now)

3 Avios per $1 on Iberia, Aer Lingus, British Airways, LEVEL and OpenSkies purchases

1 Avios per $1 on all other purchases

$1,000 flight discount voucher, after $30,000 spend in a calendar year

10% off flights purchased on Iberia.com

No foreign transaction fees

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Lost luggage reimbursement

Purchase protection

$95 annual fee

Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card Benefits (coming in spring 2018)

3 Avios per $1 on Aer Lingus, Iberia, British Airways, LEVEL and OpenSkies purchases

1 Avios per $1 on all other purchases

Ticket for a companion when a ticket is purchased in economy class, after $30,000 spend in a calendar year

Priority boarding on flights to and from the U.S.

No foreign transaction fees

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Lost luggage reimbursement

Purchase protection

$95 annual fee

More information about the Iberia Visa Signature Card can be found here. For the Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card, more details will follow after its launch later this spring.

About Avios

Avios Group (AGL) Limited operates the Avios reward currency for the British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, AerClub, Vueling Club and Meridiana Club, as well as the Avios Travel Rewards Programmes in the UK and South Africa. It is also the currency for kulula.com and Flybe frequent flyers. Millions of customers collect Avios in over 190 countries world-wide. Part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), Avios Group (AGL) Limited is headquartered in the UK, with a global office network in Madrid, Johannesburg and New York City.

Customers can collect Avios when booking cash flights with partner airlines as well as on international hotel stays, car rental and on everyday purchases through partners. Avios can be used for travel rewards including towards flights, hotels and car hire, as well as for days out and leisure experiences.

About Iberia

Iberia is the leading carrier on routes between Europe and Latin America and it flies to 131 destinations in 48 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Middle East and Asia, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and, starting in April 2018, San Francisco. Together with its subsidiary Iberia Express and its franchise partner Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, it operates about 600 flights each day with a fleet of some 135 aircraft. It offers easy and convenient connections at its hub in T4 in Madrid-Barajas airport. Iberia was the world's most punctual airline in 2016 and in 2017, according to FlightGlobal Incorporating FlightStatss. The airline has recently been awarded the 4th star of Skytrax. The airline is a member of the oneworld alliance that operates more than 14,000 daily flights to some 1,000 destinations in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit http://grupo.iberia.es.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus operates 63 aircraft on routes to destinations in the UK, Europe and North America and carry 12 million guests per annum. We are Ireland's only 4-Star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

Our mission is to connect Ireland to the world and to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic. Our home base is Dublin Airport, the only major airport in Europe to offer U.S preclearance, which enables passengers to save time on arrival in the U.S by completing all the necessary immigration and customs checks prior to departure. Our guests can choose from over 100 routes in Europe or connect to our 12 North American transatlantic gateways from more than 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with our partner airlines. Aer Lingus is a member of IAG (International Airlines Group).

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,200 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to Chase.com.

