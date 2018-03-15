sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,12 Euro		-0,02
-0,64 %
WKN: A1W556 ISIN: US92912L1070 Ticker-Symbol: VX8A 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,206
3,232
20:59
3,14
3,28
21:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXELJET AG ADR3,12-0,64 %