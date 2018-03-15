VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 03/15/18 -- The Vancouver Art Gallery is now offering visitors a unique interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg, on view until May 6.

With this experience, visitors can scan Messenger codes and connect with a virtual docent, allowing visitors the opportunity to interact with the exhibition directly on their mobile devices.

"The Vancouver Art Gallery is thrilled to launch this innovative project," says Kathleen S. Bartels, Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery. "Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg has a unique and widespread appeal to art and pop culture lovers of all ages. We hope this technology provides visitors with an even more engaging way to connect with the exhibition and the Gallery, and encourages them to share this experience with their social networks."

Throughout the exhibition, visitors can scan Messenger codes to discover more about the artworks on display. Once scanned, each code will open Messenger on the visitor's mobile device, providing additional exhibition content in the form of video interviews with the artist, informative text, helpful links and artwork animations.

"Messenger codes are a great way to share information and connect with people in a way that is relevant and rooted in the context of their physical environment," said Eric Oldrin, Head of Emerging Platforms at Facebook Creative Shop. "We're excited to see how the Vancouver Art Gallery is using Messenger to enhance the exhibition, and look forward to seeing how people interact with the experience."

About the Vancouver Art Gallery

Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America's most respected and innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery's innovative ground-breaking exhibitions, extensive public programs and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on the historical and contemporary art of British Columbia and international centres, with special attention to the accomplishments of Indigenous artists and the art of the Asia Pacific region-through the Institute of Asian Art founded in 2014. The Gallery's programs also explore the impacts of images in the larger sphere of visual culture, design and architecture. www.vanartgallery.bc.ca

The Vancouver Art Gallery is a not-for-profit organization supported by its members, individual donors, corporate funders, foundations, the City of Vancouver, the Province of British Columbia through the BC Arts Council, and the Canada Council for the Arts.

