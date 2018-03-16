Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Esther Gaide as Chief Financial Officer of Elior Group. She reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Commenting on this appointment, Elior Group CEO, Philippe Guillemot, declared: "I am indeed pleased to welcome Esther Gaide into the Group. Her financial expertise and extensive experience will enable us to continue building up strong positions in our operating regions and to actively implement the new strategic plan which we will be announcing in June.

Esther Gaide succeeds Olivier Dubois who leaves Elior Group and will pursue various personal projects.

Aged 56, Esther Gaide graduated from Essec (Paris) and is a chartered accountant. She began her career in 1983 working in the external audit departments of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Paris and London, then with Deloitte in Paris and the USA. In 1994, she joined Bolloré Group where she was appointed Group Internal Audit Director, set up the Internal Audit Department and participated both in the reorganization of the maritime department and the takeover of the Rivaud Group. Between 1996 and 2006, she successively held the posts of CFO of the Logistics Division, CFO of the Bolloré Africa Logistics division and ultimately Group Controller, in charge of all Group accounting. In 2006, she moved to Havas to take up the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Director of Human Resources.

In 2011, Esther Gaide went on to join Technicolor (ex-Thomson) as Group Controller. In 2012, she was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer before becoming CFO and member of the Executive Committee in 2015.

In addition, Esther is a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Eutelsat Group.

