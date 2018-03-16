PR Newswire
London, March 16
|08:01
|INFOSYS LIMITED - Board Meeting Notice
London, March 16
|05:57
|Infosys to announce March quarter earnings, final dividend on April 13
|Do
|LPKF Laser & Electronics holt Götz Bendele von Infosys als CEO an Bord
|GARBSEN (IT-Times) - Der deutsche Laser-Spezialist LPKF Laser & Electronics AG hat heute eine Veränderung im Vorstand des Unternehmens bekannt gegeben und einen neuen Vorsitzenden ernannt. Dr. Götz...
|Do
|Infosys's technology and innovation hubi in Hartford, Connecticut, will have a special focus on insurance, healthcare and manufacturing
|Do
|Infosys' move was also seen as a bid to woo Donald Trump administration that has been critical of outsourcing firms for 'unfairly' taking jobs away from the US workers.
