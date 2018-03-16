Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Q1 Trading Update 16-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 March 2018 Q1 Trading Update SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the international STEM+ specialist staffing business, is today issuing a trading update covering the period from 1 December 2017 to date; financial information relates to the quarter ended 28 February 2018. Highlights · Encouraging start to the new financial year · Group gross profit ("GP") up 8%* YoY · Strong growth in Continental Europe up 15%* (Q4 2017: +16%*), with standout performances from DACH++ up 15%* and the Netherlands up 20%* · USA GP up 1%* with Contract up 10%* · UK&I GP down 3%* YoY, a significant moderation over Q4 (Q4 2017: -13%*) · Strong growth in Life Sciences up 9%*, ICT up 5%*, Engineering up 14%* and Energy up 35%* · 82% of Group GP generated from markets outside the UK&I (2017: 80%) · Contract GP up 11%* (Q4 2017: +14%*) with strong growth across Continental Europe up 19%*, ICT up 6%* and Life Sciences up 10%* · Contract represented 72% of Group GP (Q1 2017: 70%) · Permanent GP up 2%* · Group period-end sales headcount up 12% YoY +Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics ++ Germany, Austria and Switzerland Gary Elden, Chief Executive, commented: "While Q1 is our least significant quarter, we've made an encouraging start to the new financial year. "Our Contract business continues to go from strength to strength, with GP increased by 11%* in Q1, driven by continued strong growth in Continental Europe, especially key markets such as the Netherlands and Germany. Growth in Contract GP from our Life Sciences, ICT and Energy businesses has also been particularly pleasing. "As anticipated, the growth rate in our US business reflected the tough prior year comparatives from Q1 2017. The market opportunity in the USA remains very strong and we expect to see an improving performance from this business. "Our Permanent GP increased by 2%*, driven by strong performances in Germany up 13%* and in Japan up 75%*. "Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our highest performing teams, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. Our focus on Contract and the continued strength of our performance in Continental Europe and across key sectors leave us confident that there are good growth opportunities available for us this year." Financial Highlights - Group Gross Profit Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Gross Profit Q1 Q1 YoY YoY YoY YoY YoY 2018 2017 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 Contract GBP50.5m GBP45.6m +11% +14% +9% +9% +7% Permanent GBP19.8m GBP19.5m +2% -5% -6% -6% -14% Group GBP70.3m GBP65.1m +8% +8% +5% +4% - UK&I GBP12.7m GBP13.0m -3% -13% -10% -14% -19% Continental GBP40.3m GBP34.0m +15% +16% +6% +7% +7% Europe USA GBP13.1m GBP14.2m +1% +17% +20% +20% +12% Asia Pac & GBP4.2m GBP3.9m +15% -7% +1% +5% -14% Middle East Group GBP70.3m GBP65.1m +8% +8% +5% +4% - ICT GBP31.8m GBP29.5m +5% +1% +1% +1% +2% Banking & GBP9.5m GBP9.8m - -1% +1% -1% -8% Finance Energy GBP6.1m GBP5.1m +35% +50% +35% +24% -8% Engineering GBP6.7m GBP5.6m +14% +11% +5% +3% -1% Life GBP14.8m GBP14.1m +9% +12% +3% +7% +4% Sciences Other3 GBP1.4m GBP1.0m +32% +19% +24% +13% +4% Group GBP70.3m GBP65.1m +8% +8% +5% +4% - Contract / Perm Split Contract 72% 70% Permanent 28% 30% 100% 100% Geographical Split UK&I 18% 20% Continental 57% 52% Europe USA 19% 22% Asia Pac & 6% 6% Middle East 100% 100% Sector Split ICT 45% 45% Banking & 14% 15% Finance Energy 9% 8% Engineering 9% 9% Life Science 21% 22% Other 2% 1% 100% 100% Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Operating Q1 Q1 YoY YoY YoY YoY YoY Metrics 2018 2017 % % % % % Contract Runners2 UK&I 2,537 2,568 -1% -2% -7% -6% -8% Continental 5,408 4,390 +23% +21% +18% +19% +19% Europe USA 1,427 1,419 +1% +14% +24% +23% +14% Asia Pac & 473 501 -6% +3% +19% +25% +19% Middle East Group 9,845 8,878 +11% +12% +11% +12% +9% 1 *At constant currency 2 Period-end number of contractors onsite with clients 3 Other includes Procurement & Supply Chain and Sales & Marketing Q1 Group gross profit ("GP") was up 8%* YoY (Q4 2017: +8%*), driven, in particular, by strong growth in Continental Europe. Contract remains the driving force of this strong performance, with GP up 11%* YoY. This growth was driven by Continental Europe up 19%* and the USA up 10%*, which together represent 76% of Group Contract GP. Permanent GP was up 2%* YoY (Q4 2017: -5%*), with Germany up 13%*, supported by growth in APAC & MENA up 44%*. The USA was down 18%*, reflecting the previously highlighted strong prior year comparatives (Q1 2017: +16%*). Average Group sales headcount was up 12% YoY with Continental Europe up 20%, USA up 16% and UK&I down 2%. Average Permanent headcount was up 4% and average Contract headcount was up 17%. Contract headcount now represents 66% of Group sales headcount (Q1 2017: 63%). The strategic restructuring and relocation of our London based support functions to Glasgow, as previously announced, is progressing well. We remain on track to deliver the expected benefits. The Group opened two new offices in Eindhoven and Washington D.C. during the period to better service its clients. We now have a network of 43 offices in 16 countries, of which 35 are outside the UK. The Group generated 82% of GP for the period from markets outside the UK&I (2017: 80%). SThree remains in a strong financial position. Net debt at 28 February 2018 was circa GBP2m (28 February 2017: GBP1m). The Group has a GBP50m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with HSBC and Citibank, which is committed to May 2019. *at constant currency 