Huawei holds Western Europe Partner Summit 2018: Win Together in the Digital Era

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 15 to 16, more than 500 partners attended this year's Huawei Western Europe Partner Summit, which was held under the theme "Together, We Win". During the summit, further details of Huawei's partner program were introduced and the channel strategy to boost the win-win opportunity was strengthened.

The summit has become a fixed institution in the enterprise conference landscape in Europe since it was held for the first time in 2011. As in previous years, Huawei and its partners have demonstrated the full potential and advantages that a partner ecosystem can provide for both Huawei and the industry partners.

As of 2017, Huawei Enterprise Western Europe counted more than 1000 channel partners, which can therefore build on a powerful foundation and is supposed to grow even stronger in 2018. This goes along with Huawei's commitment to collaborative digitalization, which is of enormous importance for all concerned parties. In today's environment, which is mainly characterized by its digital nature, increased operational efficiency and optimized customer experience are crucial since those factors are the catalysts for innovation and growth.

At the Partner Summit, further details of Huawei's partner program were introduced as well as Huawei's strategic plans. "Moving forward with Leading New ICT products and solutions, Huawei is committed to thrive the digital community with platform and ecosystem strategy in the digital era. Only in a rich partner ecosystem, opportunitiescan thrive and benefits can develop their full potential. Together with partners, Huawei pursues the goal of building a fully connected and intelligent world," said Ernest Zhang, President, Huawei Western Europe Enterprise Business.

Tim Cao, Vice President of Partner & Alliance, at Huawei Western Europe Enterprise Business Group said: "It is clear that the current market is continuously changing and we want to support our partners with the right messaging, solution offerings, marketing support and partner programs to help them be successful in business transformation."

"In today's current market end-user organizations are consolidating down, they want as fewer different technology providers as possible and what's powerful about Huawei is the fact that it's not just one area. You can use Huawei technology for servers, storage, networking and many different others including power control and data center. So having that from one organization at a very good price point is a very powerful message", said Mike Worby, EMEA Sales Director, Arrow ECS.

Another focus of this year's Partner Summit was put on the channel strategy to boost the win-win opportunity. Huawei is committed to keeping a long-term and high-speed increase in product and solution sales and to contributing to the digital transformation of the Western European enterprises. Ruiqi Fan, Vice President of Marketing & Solution Sales, at Huawei Western Europe Enterprise Business Group said: "Huawei continues to invest with industry leading solution partners, enhancing lives through innovative IoT, rapid 5G technology, and cloud ecosystem platforms, making cities smarter and making livelihood more convenient, ultimately delivering greater customer value."

Against this background, Huawei released the Converged Flash Array OceanStor V5. Adopting Huawei's lightning-fast rock-solid flash architecture and with built-in cloud and intelligence capabilities, the new offerings will bring customers to a new age of data storage. Huawei also launched its Intent-Driven Cloud Campus Solution. Since the campus networks are facing the pressure of increasing unmanaged mobile IoT connections and experiences, Huawei strongly believes that future campus networks will evolve to be intelligent, simplify, converged, open and secure. Therefore, Huawei brings the concept of Intent-Driven Network to enterprise campus sensorial and we are capable to provide predictive and automotive for O&M, saving time and spending, and deliver a real-time, per-user, experience management, building a network that autonomous and converged. With Huawei CloudCampus, enterprises can build future-proof networks that can automatically provision services, predictively detect faults, continuously ensure optimal user experience, and intelligently discover network-wide threats and be self-defending.

Additionally, Huawei has taken the R&D progress for new solutions into account in order to further push the digital and technology transformation. Meanwhile, OpenLab is the engine to support solution partners to be successful in business development. With the continuous technological innovation, Huawei is committed to building a sustainable ecosystem in which all partners can thrive and prosper. In 2018, Huawei will further develop industry-specific capabilities to better construct the industry ecosystem.

Partner Awards

At the WEU Partner Summit, key Huawei partners were awarded with the annual endowed Partner Awards. The Partner Awards recognize selected partners which have made exceptional contributions to developing Huawei's partner ecosystem and channel business in Western Europe. Award categories include for example "Partner of the Year - Distributor", "Partner of the Year - Value Added Partner" and "Partner of the Year - Top Reseller".

Huawei is pleased to announce this year's awards winners: