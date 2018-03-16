sprite-preloader
Nokia completes the acquisition of Unium

16 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has completed the acquisition of Unium, a Seattle-based software company that specializes in solving complex wireless networking problems for use in mission-critical and residential Wi-Fi applications.

Unium's software will be embedded into Nokia's Wi-Fi portfolio to provide operators with a plug-and-play intelligent mesh Wi-Fi solution that is easy to install and constantly optimizes in-home Wi-Fi connections through self-learning and self-healing capabilities. Unium will operate as part of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group.

Links
Press release: Nokia enhances whole-home Wi-Fi solution for service providers to provide faster, better, smarter network experience (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2018/02/25/nokia-enhances-whole-home-wi-fi-solution-for-service-providers-to-provide-faster-better-smarter-network-experience)

(https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/releases/2018/02/25/nokia-enhances-whole-home-wi-fi-solution-for-service-providers-to-provide-faster-better-smarter-network-experience)Website: Nokia Wi-Fi (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/nokia-wi-fi)

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com


Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)