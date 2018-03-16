Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
ISIN: DE000SHL1006
WKN: SHL100
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SHL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (27,00/32,00)
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
ISIN: DE000SHL1006
WKN: SHL100
Kuerzel/mnemonic: SHL
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (27,00/32,00)