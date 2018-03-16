Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

ISIN: DE000SHL1006

WKN: SHL100

Kuerzel/mnemonic: SHL

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (27,00/32,00)