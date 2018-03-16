Workday, Inc.: Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Employee-Focused Culture at Workday in Germany Fosters Technology Innovation

MUNICH, Germany, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced that Workday ranked #3 on Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute's Best Workplaces in Germany list. Appearing on this list for the first year, Workday currently has more than 8,200 employees globally, with more than 1,400 based in Europe.

Workday in Germany is a hub for innovation and technical expertise, with employees filling key roles in product and technology development, localisation services, product management, sales, marketing, alliances, and services. Workday's office in Munich serves as the company's head office in Germany, with two additional locations in Berlin and Frankfurt.

"A great culture creates a trusting and caring environment where people can be authentic and do their very best work, which in turn drives customer satisfaction," said Christoph Kull, regional vice president, DACH at Workday. "This recognition is a testament to our employees and the culture they instil in our offices throughout Germany."

This recognition follows other honours Workday has received as a top workplace, including ranking #7 on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in the U.S. (https://www.workday.com/en-us/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2203078), and being named the #2 Best Workplace in Ireland (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2203320), and the #3 Best Workplace in Europe (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/company/newsroom/press-releases/press-release-details.html?id=2171192) for large companies by GPTW Institute.

Workday is hiring (https://workday.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Workday/1/refreshFacet/318c8bb6f553100021d223d9780d30be) for key roles around the world in product and technology development, customer support, services, data centre operations, sales, marketing, and more.

The Great Place to Work Institute assesses the policies and practices in place in organisations under nine key areas: Inspiring, Speaking, Listening, Caring, Developing, Thanking, Hiring, Celebrating, and Sharing. They then benchmark these practices against other organisations in that country. The second key component of the assessment is an anonymous Trust Index survey that gathers the perceptions of employees under five dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. Finally, there is an in-depth qualitative analysis of open-ended comments from employees.

The 2018 full list of listed organisations and award winners, as well as past years' rankings, are available at http://www.greatplacetowork.de (http://www.greatplacetowork.de/).

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

