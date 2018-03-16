Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended 16-March-2018 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aroundtown SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended Aroundtown SA (the 'Company') ISIN: LU1673108939 WKN: A2DW8Z Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended Regulated information dated 16 March 2018 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF) Aroundtown SA, E-3474 2. Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/A 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 1,043,205,635 shares 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 1,043,205,635 voting rights 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) N/A 6. Origin of the change Capital increase and conversion of convertible bonds 7. Date when the change occurred 13 March 2018 and 15 March 2018 ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1508392625, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1634523754 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 5308 End of Announcement EQS News Service 664957 16-March-2018

