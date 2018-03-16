Active-Investors: Wired News - FDA Accepted Tyme's IND Application to Begin Phase-II Clinical Study for SM-88 in Pancreatic Cancer

Stock Monitor: Cerus Post Earnings Reporting

The Company is also evaluating SM-88 in an ongoing Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer, under a separate IND, with final data from that trial expected in the end of 2018.

IND Acceptance Represents Important Accomplishment for Tyme's SM-88 Clinical Development Program

Steven Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Tyme, stated that the acceptance of this IND represents an important accomplishment for the Company's SM-88 clinical development program and Tyme hopes to build upon the encouraging results previously observed in SM-88 treated pancreatic cancer patients.

Steven added that Tyme has been aggressively preparing for this trial and interest from well beyond the 35 planned sites for the trial.

Tyme Announced Interim Phase-II Safety and Efficacy Data for SM-88 in Prostate Cancer

On February 08, 2018, the Company presented efficacy and safety data from an ongoing Phase-II trial of SM-88 in patients with non-metastatic, biochemical-recurrent prostate cancer (nmPC) at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco, California. Around 13 evaluable patients were assessed from an ongoing Phase-II trial of SM-88 in nmPC with rising prostate-specific antigen levels, detectable circulating tumor cells and no radiographically detectable metastases. Most patients had previously received ADT (androgen deprivation therapy) after radiation therapy or surgery, but ADT treatment was not permitted during the trial.

92% of patients maintained radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) with a median of 12 months since documented biochemical recurrence, and 10 months since starting SM-88 treatment. 85% patients demonstrated rising or stable testosterone levels, with no drug-related serious adverse events observed. All patients reported stable cognitive and sexual function domain measures.

About SM-88

SM-88 is a potential first-in-class combination therapy that utilizes a proprietary dysfunctional tyrosine derivative to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells, breaking down the cells' key defenses and making them vulnerable to oxidative stress and death. SM-88 has demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of multiple oncology indications, including breast and prostate cancer, without report of significant toxicity or serious adverse events.

About Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer arises when cells in the pancreas, a glandular organ behind the stomach, begin to multiply out of control and form a mass. These cancerous cells have the ability to invade other parts of the body. The most common type of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, accounts for about 85% of cases, and the term "pancreatic cancer" is sometimes used to refer only to that type. These adenocarcinomas start within the part of the pancreas which makes digestive enzymes. Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer includes yellow skin, abdominal or back pain, unexplained weight loss, light-colored stools, dark urine, and loss of appetite.

About Tyme Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Tyme Technologies is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which develops novel cancer therapeutics intended to be safe and effective across a broad range of tumor types. The Company maintains a broad intellectual property portfolio of issues and pending patents covering its technologies and products well into the 2030's.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Tyme Technologies' stock fell 3.73%, ending the trading session at $2.32.

Volume traded for the day: 446.52 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 338.19 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 14.29%

After yesterday's close, Tyme Technologies' market cap was at $203.35 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

