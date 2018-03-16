Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Student Transportation's Quarterly Earnings Advanced 28.57%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Student Transportation Inc. (NASDAQ: STB) ("STB"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=STB. The Company reported its financial results on February 09, 2018, for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported strong financial results for all parameters, and also exceeded analysts' estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q2 FY18, STB's total revenues reached $193.86 million, up 9.41% from $177.18 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $186.4 million.

During Q2 FY18, STB's cost of operations was $143.29 million, an increment of 9.78% y-o-y. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses advanced 11.94% to $18.08 million in Q2 FY18 from $16.15 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's total operating expenses hiked 6.62% to $174.93 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $164.08 million in Q2 FY17. STB's income from operations was $18.92 million in the reported quarter, up 44.48% from $13.1 million in the year ago same quarter.

STB generated a net income of $22.73 million in Q2 FY18, a sharp increase of 275.59% from $6.05 million in Q2 FY17. The basic earnings per share (EPS) also increased 242.86% to $0.24 in Q2 FY18 from $0.07 in Q2 FY17. The reported earnings included the non-cash benefit from the legislative reform changes of the new US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). STB's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $45.41 million in Q2 FY18, an increase of 5.81% from $42.92 million in Q2 FY17. The Company's adjusted income, excluding special items, was $8.78 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $6.05 million in Q2 FY17. STB's basic adjusted income per share was $0.09 in the quarter under review, up 28.57% from $0.07 in the previous year's comparable quarter. This was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 per share.

Cash Matters

STB had cash and cash equivalents of $4.88 million as on December 31, 2017, a decrease of 55.49% from $10.96 million as on June 30, 2017. The Company had a long-term debt of $366.70 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $291.35 million as on June 30, 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, STB's cash flow from operating activities was $16.25 million, which was almost 5.64 times the cash flow of $2.88 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2016.

STB distributed dividends of $9.84 million in the quarter under review, up 2.95% from $9.56 million in the previous year's same quarter. The Company spent $3.85 million on purchases of property and equipment in Q2 FY18 compared to $2.75 million in Q2 FY17.

Outlook

STB's Board of Directors approved a regular monthly cash dividend of $0.03667 per common share, to be paid on May 15, June 15, and July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of the last business day on each of the months of April through June 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Student Transportation's stock slightly declined 0.27%, ending the trading session at $7.50.

Volume traded for the day: 1.37 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 913.77 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 23.76%; previous three-month period - up 25.21%; past twelve-month period - up 36.12%; and year-to-date - up 22.15%

After yesterday's close, Student Transportation's market cap was at $709.74 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Consumer Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

