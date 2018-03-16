Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Newpark's Revenues Soared 49%

Stock Monitor: CGG SA Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Newpark's total revenues soared 49% to $204.4 million compared to $137.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $200.7 million.

For the full year FY17, Newpark generated revenues of $747.76 million compared to $471.50 million in FY16, reflecting a growth of 59%.

During Q4 2017, Newpark's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $29.5 million, reflecting a 35% increase on a y-o-y basis. The reported quarter included elevated acquisition-related expenses, along with elevated spending related to the patent enforcement efforts in the Company's Mats business.

During Q4 2017, Newpark's income from continuing operations was $7.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or $0.00 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results from continuing operations included a net benefit to the provision for income taxes of $3.4 million, reflecting Newpark's preliminary evaluation of the impact of the US tax reform enacted in December 2017; and pre-tax expenses of $0.7 million in the Corporate Office, associated with the November 2017 acquisition of the Well Service Group and Utility Access Solutions. The combined impact of these items resulted in an increase in income from continuing operations of $2.9 million, or 0.03 per share, for Q4 2017.

Newpark's net loss was $9.5 million, or $0.11 loss per share, in Q4 2017, which includes a charge of $17.4 million, net of tax, for the settlement of a pending litigation matter reported in discontinued operations. The Company reported a net loss of $57,000, or $0.00 per share, in Q4 2016. Newpark's earnings per share (EPS), adjusted for one-time costs, came in at $0.06, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.03.

For FY17, Newpark recorded a net loss of $6.15 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $40.71 million, or $0.49 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Newpark's Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $162.4 million compared to $111.6 million in Q4 2016, reflecting a growth of 46%. The segment's operating income was $7.4 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $7.5 million in the year ago same period. The segment's results included charges of $4.6 million for asset impairments in the Asia/Pacific region and Uruguay exit costs.

For Q4 2017, Newpark's Mats and Integrated Services segment's revenues jumped 65% to $42.0 million compared to $25.5 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income was $11.7 million in the reported quarter versus $6.1 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Balance Sheet

During Q4 2017, Newpark's operating activities provided cash of $23 million, while its investing activities used $49 million, including $45 million to fund the Well Service Group acquisition.

Newpark ended FY17 with a total debt balance of $160 million, resulting in a total debt to capital ratio of 23% and a net debt to capitalization ratio of 16%. The Company's debt primarily consisted of $100 million of convertible bonds that mature in 2021, along with $82 million of borrowings under its asset base credit facility. Newpark ended FY17 with cash on hand of $56 million, substantially all of which was held by its foreign subsidiaries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Newpark Resources' stock dropped 1.71%, ending the trading session at $8.60.

Volume traded for the day: 341.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.50%; previous three-month period - up 1.78%; and past twelve-month period - up 18.62%

After yesterday's close, Newpark Resources' market cap was at $738.22 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 96.63.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors