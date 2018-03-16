Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017.
Full Year 2017 Highlights
- Total revenues were $102.8 million in 2017, a decrease of 20.6% from total revenues of $129.5 million in 2016.
- EV parts sales decreased by 18.9% to $97.4 million in 2017, compared with EV parts sales of $120.1 million in 2016.
- Off-road vehicles sales decreased by 4.3% to $5.4 million in 2017, compared with off-road vehicles sales of $5.7 million in 2016.
- Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (The "JV Company") sold 11,437 EV products in 2017, compared to 10,148 EV products sold in 2016, an increase of 12.7%.
- GAAP net loss in 2017 was $28.3 million, or $0.59 loss per fully diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.14 loss per fully diluted share in 2016. The primary reason for the GAAP net loss in 2017 was due to $27.6 million research & development ("R&D") expenses in 2017 related to the development of K23 and other models; additionally, the JV Company incurred R&D expenses of $6.88 million (which posed $3.44 million impact on Kandi's net loss). Excluding the impact from the R&D expenses, under the Non-GAAP adjusted financial measure I, our net income for 2017 would be $2.72 million, or $0.06 earnings per fully diluted share.
- Non-GAAP adjusted financial measure II , which excludes stock award expenses and changes in the fair value of financial derivatives, was net loss of $23.2 million in 2017, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.6 million in 2016. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 was approximately $0.48 per fully diluted share for the full year of 2017, compared with non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.10 per fully diluted share for the full year of 2016. Excluding the impact from the R&D expenses, under the adjusted Non-GAAP financial measure III , our net income for 2017 was $7.9 million, or $0.17 earnings per fully diluted share.
- Working capital surplus was $53.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $16.1 million as of December 31, 2017.
|2017
|2016
|Y-o-Y%
|Net Revenues
(US$mln)
|$102.8
|$129.5
|-20.6%
|Gross Profit
(US$mln)
|$14.3
|$17.7
|-19.1%
|Gross Margin
|14.0%
|13.7%
|-
Net revenues for the full year 2017 decreased 20.6% from 2016. The decrease in net revenues was mainly due to the decrease of sales volume. Gross margin for the full year 2017 increased to 14.0%, compared with 13.7% in 2016. The moderate increase of gross margin was due to increased gross margin attributable to off-road vehicles sales in the year 2017.
Operating Income (Loss)
|2017
|2016
|Y-o-Y%
|Operating Expenses
(US$mln)
|$40.4
|$48.7
|-17.1%
|Operating -(Loss)
(US$mln)
|($26.1)
|($31.0)
|-15.9%
|Operating Margin
|-25.4%
|-24.0%
|-
Total operating expenses in 2017 were $40.4 million, compared with $48.7 million in 2016. The decrease in total operating expenses was due to decreased general and administrative expenses in 2017.
GAAP Net Loss
|2017
|2016
|Y-o-Y%
|GAAP Net Loss (US$mln)
|($28.3)
|($6.5)
|335.4%
|Loss per Weighted Average Common Share
|($0.59)
|($0.14)
|-
|Loss per Weighted Average Diluted Share
|($0.59)
|($0.14)
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures, i.e., adjusted net income. Management believes that such adjusted financial results are useful for investors in evaluating our operating performance because they present a meaningful measure of corporate performance. See the non-GAAP reconciliation table below. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the GAAP.The following table summarizes our non-GAAP net income (loss):
|Non-GAAP financial measure I
|2017
|GAAP Net Loss (US$mln)
|(28.35)
|R&D Expense (US$mln)
|27.63
|Share of (loss)after tax of JV impacted by JV Company's R&D Expense (US$mln)
|3.44
|Non-GAAP net Income (US$mln)
|2.72
|Non-GAAP financial measure II
|2017
|2016
|Y-o-Y%
|GAAP Net Loss (US$mln)
|($28.3)
|($6.5)
|335.4%
|Stock award expenses (US$mln)
|$5.2
|$15.0
|-65.3%
|Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln)
|-
|($3.8)
|Non-GAAP net (Loss) income (US$mln)
|($23.2)
|$4.6
|-600.6%
|Non-GAAP financial measure III
|2017
|GAAP Net Loss (US$mln)
|(28.35)
|Stock award expenses (US$mln)
|$5.2
|Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln)
|-
|R&D Expense (US$mln)
|27.63
|Share of (loss)after tax of JV impacted by JV Company's R&D Expense (US$mln)
|3.44
|Non-GAAP net Income (US$mln)
|7.91
Net loss in 2017 was $28.3 million, compared with net loss of $6.5 million in 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to $27.6 million related to the development of K23 and other models; additionally, the JV Company incurred R&D expenses of $6.88 million (which posed $3.44 million impact on Kandi's net loss).
JV Company Financial Results
In the full year 2017, the JV Company sold 11,437 EV products, a 12.7% increase from 2016. Total EV product sales comprised 7,416 units of Model K12, 3,939 units of Model K17 and 82 units of other models.
The condensed financial income statement of the JV Company for the full year 2017 is as set forth below:
|2017
|2016
|Y-o-Y%
|Net Revenues (US$mln)
|$192.7
|$179.3
|7.5%
|Gross Profit (US$mln)
|$3.6
|$19.3
|-81.3%
|Gross Margin
|1.9%
|10.8%
|-
|Net Loss (US$mln)
|($22.7)
|($14.2)
|60.4%
|% of Net revenues
|-11.8%
|-7.9%
|-
Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for under the equity method of accounting, as Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's loss for $11.3 million for the full year 2017. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after tax loss of the JV Company was $11.6 million for the full year 2017.
About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.
More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
__________________________
1Non-GAAP financial measure I, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the R&D expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
2Non-GAAP financial measures II, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives and the effects of the stock award expense. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
3Non-GAAP financial measures III, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives, the effects of the stock award expense and the effects of the R&D expenses.We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,891,808
$
12,235,921
Restricted cash
11,218,688
12,957,377
Short term investment
-
4,463,097
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $133,930 and $0 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
34,397,858
32,394,613
Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $620,919 and $415,797 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
15,979,794
11,914,110
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party
1,137,289
400,239
Other receivables
2,650,668
66,064
Prepayments and prepaid expense
6,536,839
4,317,855
Due from employees
7,070
4,863
Advances to suppliers
14,908,385
38,250,818
Amount due from JV Company, net
146,422,440
136,536,159
Amount due from related party
162,048
10,484,816
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
238,312,887
264,025,932
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property, Plant and equipment, net
12,000,971
15,194,442
Land use rights, net
12,666,047
11,775,720
Construction in progress
53,083,925
27,054,181
Deferred taxes assets
4,383,425
-
Long Term Investment
1,460,034
1,367,723
Investment in JV Company
70,681,013
77,453,014
Goodwill
322,591
322,591
Intangible assets
331,116
413,211
Advances to suppliers
21,592,918
33,819,419
Other long-term assets
7,590,734
8,271,952
Amount due from JV Company, net
15,907,183
-
TOTAL Long-Term Assets
200,019,957
175,672,253
TOTAL ASSETS
$
438,332,844
$
439,698,185
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payables
$
111,595,540
$
115,870,051
Other payables and accrued expenses
6,556,209
4,835,952
Short-term loans
33,042,864
34,265,065
Customer deposits
205,544
41,671
Notes payable
28,075,945
14,797,325
Income tax payable
2,902,699
1,364,235
Due to employees
35,041
21,214
Deferred taxes liabilities
-
118,643
Deferred income
2,191,143
6,363,751
Total Current Liabilities
184,604,985
177,677,907
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long term bank loans
30,737,547
28,794,172
Deferred taxes liabilities
-
878,639
Total Long-Term Liabilities
30,737,547
29,672,811
TOTAL LIABILITIES
215,342,532
207,350,718
STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,036,538 and 47,699,638 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively
48,037
47,700
Additional paid-in capital
233,055,348
227,911,477
Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,219,808 at December 31,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)
(3,802,310
)
24,545,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,310,763
)
(20,156,873
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
222,990,312
232,347,467
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
438,332,844
$
439,698,185
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015
Year Ended
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 31, 2015
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET
$
9,853,410
$
47,870,589
$
6,790,032
REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET
92,952,211
81,621,424
194,279,141
REVENUES, NET
102,805,621
129,492,013
201,069,173
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(88,461,432
)
(111,770,197
)
(172,649,955
)
GROSS PROFIT
14,344,189
17,721,816
28,419,218
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
(27,628,085
)
(26,504,650
)
(3,482,511
)
Selling and marketing
(1,465,007
)
(1,567,707
)
(633,863
)
General and administrative
(11,333,336
)
(20,665,709
)
(28,255,267
)
Total Operating Expenses
(40,426,428
)
(48,738,066
)
(32,371,641
)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(26,082,239
)
(31,016,250
)
(3,952,423
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
2,269,844
2,961,153
3,138,717
Interest expense
(2,280,286
)
(1,831,667
)
(2,214,635
)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
-
3,823,590
8,519,295
Government grants
5,913,554
25,913,540
1,645,032
Share of (loss) income after tax of JV
(11,555,302
)
(7,307,510
)
11,841,855
Other income, net
123,925
1,627,933
1,814,882
Total other (expense) income, net
(5,528,265
)
25,187,039
24,745,146
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(31,610,504
)
(5,829,211
)
20,792,723
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
3,263,030
(681,546
)
(6,127,228
)
|
NET(LOSS) INCOME
(28,347,474
)
(6,510,757
)
14,665,495
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation
13,846,110
(15,415,223
)
(9,631,753
)
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
$
(14,501,364
)
$
(21,925,980
)
$
5,033,742
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC
47,943,830
47,447,665
46,744,718
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED
47,943,830
47,447,665
46,925,554
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.31
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.31
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$
(28,347,474
)
$
(6,510,757
)
$
14,665,495
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
4,777,992
4,863,277
5,788,780
Assets Impairments
170,506
(40,142
)
194,366
Allowance for doubtful accounts
128,972
-
-
Deferred taxes
(5,448,015
)
3,651,362
1,446,345
Change in fair value of financial instruments
-
(3,823,590
)
(8,519,295
)
Share of loss after tax of JV Company
11,555,302
7,307,510
(11,841,855
)
Reserve for fixed assets
451,503
-
-
Stock Compensation cost
5,191,307
14,913,212
22,306,987
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
(Increase) Decrease In:
Accounts receivable
(5,821,522
)
(40,962,889
)
(16,240,270
)
Notes receivable
-
1,383,605
1,708,223
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party
8,068,968
-
-
Inventories
(3,311,357
)
4,952,792
(3,497,460
)
Other receivables and other assets
(1,243,552
)
(43,650,395
)
(193,954
)
Due from employee
10,127
41,529
(7,596
)
Advances to supplier and Prepayments and prepaid expenses
23,107,334
(9,209,955
)
6,664,779
Advances to suppliers-Long term
(5,941,692
)
-
-
Amount due from JV Company
(53,622,842
)
(111,996,250
)
(127,667,063
)
Amount due from JV Company-Long term
(15,907,183
)
-
-
Due from related party
10,622,123
28,715,113
(42,249,905
)
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable
66,784,385
112,150,789
164,704,112
Other payables and accrued liabilities
1,914,293
(3,790,859
)
5,300,095
Notes payable
(13,297,993
)
(8,480,858
)
(15,398,471
)
Customer deposits
155,100
(48,312
)
(2,496,382
)
Income Tax payable
1,221,012
1,008,274
(1,039,187
)
Deferred income
(4,431,765
)
-
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(3,214,471
)
$
(49,526,543
)
$
(6,372,256
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(760,253
)
(275,801
)
(827,059
)
(Purchases)/Disposal of land use rights and other intangible assets
(416,361
)
(3,388
)
1,589,165
(Purchases)/Disposal of construction in progress
(702,719
)
(6,001,664
)
1,128,443
Issuance of notes receivable
-
-
(9,411,720
)
Repayment of notes receivable
-
10,335,807
6,410,154
Long Term Investment
-
-
(1,522,411
)
Short Term Investment
4,587,971
(3,088,327
)
(1,679,051
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
2,708,638
$
966,627
$
(4,312,479
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Restricted cash
2,516,481
2,257,268
(4,006,346
)
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
32,263,794
65,912,237
50,640,214
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(35,667,772
)
(35,815,325
)
(47,595,391
)
Proceeds from notes payable
22,270,028
12,038,765
-
Repayment of notes payable
(28,680,591
)
-
-
Warrant exercise
-
434,666
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(7,298,060
)
$
44,827,611
$
(961,523
)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(7,803,893
)
(3,732,305
)
(11,646,257
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
459,780
(770,333
)
2,005,356
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
12,235,921
16,738,559
26,379,460
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
4,891,808
12,235,921
16,738,559
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid
1,448,523
2,598,846
2,496,654
Interest paid
1,625,240
1,671,372
2,188,223
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:
Construction in progress transferred back to prepayments
-
35,035,762
-
Advances to suppliers-long term transferred to Construction in progress
18,848,586
-
-
Purchase of construction in progress by accounts payable
3,756,605
4,191,246
-
Advances to suppliers-long term adjusted for other payable
1,065,100
-
-
Settlement of due from JV Company and related parties with notes receivable
53,565,297
43,707,157
99,147,703
Settlement of accounts receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties
5,868,902
15,052,339
23,292,896
Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle accounts payable
5,868,902
14,509,390
22,748,033
Assignment of notes receivable from JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle accounts payable
44,812,574
44,846,561
96,359,704
Settlement of accounts payable with notes payables
31,533,939
8,146,783
13,781,830
Deferred tax change to other comprehensive income
78,967
-
-