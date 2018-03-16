Non-GAAP financial measure II 2017 2016 Y-o-Y% GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) ($28.3) ($6.5) 335.4% Stock award expenses (US$mln) $5.2 $15.0 -65.3% Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln) - ($3.8) Non-GAAP net (Loss) income (US$mln) ($23.2) $4.6 -600.6%

Non-GAAP financial measure III 2017 GAAP Net Loss (US$mln) (28.35) Stock award expenses (US$mln) $5.2 Change of the fair value of financial derivatives (US$mln) - R&D Expense (US$mln) 27.63 Share of (loss)after tax of JV impacted by JV Company's R&D Expense (US$mln) 3.44 Non-GAAP net Income (US$mln) 7.91



Net loss in 2017 was $28.3 million, compared with net loss of $6.5 million in 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to $27.6 million related to the development of K23 and other models; additionally, the JV Company incurred R&D expenses of $6.88 million (which posed $3.44 million impact on Kandi's net loss).

JV Company Financial Results

In the full year 2017, the JV Company sold 11,437 EV products, a 12.7% increase from 2016. Total EV product sales comprised 7,416 units of Model K12, 3,939 units of Model K17 and 82 units of other models.

The condensed financial income statement of the JV Company for the full year 2017 is as set forth below:

2017 2016 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues (US$mln) $192.7 $179.3 7.5% Gross Profit (US$mln) $3.6 $19.3 -81.3% Gross Margin 1.9% 10.8% - Net Loss (US$mln) ($22.7) ($14.2) 60.4% % of Net revenues -11.8% -7.9% -



Kandi's investments in the JV Company are accounted for under the equity method of accounting, as Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company's loss for $11.3 million for the full year 2017. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi's share of the after tax loss of the JV Company was $11.6 million for the full year 2017.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

1Non-GAAP financial measure I, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the R&D expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2Non-GAAP financial measures II, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives and the effects of the stock award expense. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

3Non-GAAP financial measures III, including the Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of the fair value of financial derivatives, the effects of the stock award expense and the effects of the R&D expenses.We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,891,808 $ 12,235,921 Restricted cash 11,218,688 12,957,377 Short term investment - 4,463,097 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $133,930 and $0 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) 34,397,858 32,394,613 Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $620,919 and $415,797 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) 15,979,794 11,914,110 Notes receivable from JV Company and related party 1,137,289 400,239 Other receivables 2,650,668 66,064 Prepayments and prepaid expense 6,536,839 4,317,855 Due from employees 7,070 4,863 Advances to suppliers 14,908,385 38,250,818 Amount due from JV Company, net 146,422,440 136,536,159 Amount due from related party 162,048 10,484,816 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 238,312,887 264,025,932 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property, Plant and equipment, net 12,000,971 15,194,442 Land use rights, net 12,666,047 11,775,720 Construction in progress 53,083,925 27,054,181 Deferred taxes assets 4,383,425 - Long Term Investment 1,460,034 1,367,723 Investment in JV Company 70,681,013 77,453,014 Goodwill 322,591 322,591 Intangible assets 331,116 413,211 Advances to suppliers 21,592,918 33,819,419 Other long-term assets 7,590,734 8,271,952 Amount due from JV Company, net 15,907,183 - TOTAL Long-Term Assets 200,019,957 175,672,253 TOTAL ASSETS $ 438,332,844 $ 439,698,185 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payables $ 111,595,540 $ 115,870,051 Other payables and accrued expenses 6,556,209 4,835,952 Short-term loans 33,042,864 34,265,065 Customer deposits 205,544 41,671 Notes payable 28,075,945 14,797,325 Income tax payable 2,902,699 1,364,235 Due to employees 35,041 21,214 Deferred taxes liabilities - 118,643 Deferred income 2,191,143 6,363,751 Total Current Liabilities 184,604,985 177,677,907 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long term bank loans 30,737,547 28,794,172 Deferred taxes liabilities - 878,639 Total Long-Term Liabilities 30,737,547 29,672,811 TOTAL LIABILITIES 215,342,532 207,350,718 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,036,538 and 47,699,638 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,2017 and December 31,2016, respectively 48,037 47,700 Additional paid-in capital 233,055,348 227,911,477 Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,219,808 at December 31,2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) (3,802,310 ) 24,545,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,310,763 ) (20,156,873 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 222,990,312 232,347,467 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 438,332,844 $ 439,698,185







KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015

Year Ended December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $ 9,853,410 $ 47,870,589 $ 6,790,032 REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET 92,952,211 81,621,424 194,279,141 REVENUES, NET 102,805,621 129,492,013 201,069,173 COST OF GOODS SOLD (88,461,432 ) (111,770,197 ) (172,649,955 ) GROSS PROFIT 14,344,189 17,721,816 28,419,218 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (27,628,085 ) (26,504,650 ) (3,482,511 ) Selling and marketing (1,465,007 ) (1,567,707 ) (633,863 ) General and administrative (11,333,336 ) (20,665,709 ) (28,255,267 ) Total Operating Expenses (40,426,428 ) (48,738,066 ) (32,371,641 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (26,082,239 ) (31,016,250 ) (3,952,423 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 2,269,844 2,961,153 3,138,717 Interest expense (2,280,286 ) (1,831,667 ) (2,214,635 ) Change in fair value of financial instruments - 3,823,590 8,519,295 Government grants 5,913,554 25,913,540 1,645,032 Share of (loss) income after tax of JV (11,555,302 ) (7,307,510 ) 11,841,855 Other income, net 123,925 1,627,933 1,814,882 Total other (expense) income, net (5,528,265 ) 25,187,039 24,745,146 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (31,610,504 ) (5,829,211 ) 20,792,723 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 3,263,030 (681,546 ) (6,127,228 ) NET(LOSS ) INCOME (28,347,474 ) (6,510,757 ) 14,665,495 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation 13,846,110 (15,415,223 ) (9,631,753 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (14,501,364 ) $ (21,925,980 ) $ 5,033,742 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 47,943,830 47,447,665 46,744,718 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 47,943,830 47,447,665 46,925,554 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.59 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.31 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.59 ) $ (0.14 ) $ 0.31









KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, 2016 AND 2015