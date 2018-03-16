Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Canada Goose' Revenue Surged 27.2%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 32%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GOOS. Canada Goose reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The Luxury Coat Maker topped earnings estimates. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Canada Goose Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GOOS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Canada Goose's total revenue surged 27.2% from C$209.1 million to C$265.8 million.

During Q3 FY18, Canada Goose's gross profit surged 40% to C$169.0 million from C$120.3 million in Q3 FY17. As a percentage of total revenue, the Company's gross profit was 63.6% in the reported quarter, compared to 57.5% in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q3 FY18, Canada Goose's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were C$76.8 million, up 24% compared to C$62.0 million in Q3 FY17, driven by employee headcount increases and operational and selling expenditures to support the growth of the Company's DTC channel.

Canada Goose's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled C$94.7 million in Q3 FY18 compared to C$66.1 million in the prior year, representing y-o-y growth of 43.2%.

Canada Goose's net income was C$62.9 million, or C$0.56 per diluted share, for Q3 FY18 compared to net income of C$39.1 million, or C$0.38 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17.

The Company's adjusted net income for the reported quarter was C$0.58 per diluted share, based on 111.6 million diluted shares outstanding compared to an adjusted net income of C$0.44 per diluted share based on 101.8 million diluted shares outstanding in the year ago same period. Canada Goose' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of C$0.48 per share.

Canada Goose Holdings' Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, the Wholesale segment's revenue was C$134.2 million compared to C$137.0 million in Q3 FY17. In H1 FY18, the Company shipped approximately C$18 million of customer orders that were originally planned for the reported third quarter based on the order book, which was enabled by efficiency in manufacturing and sales planning, allowing Canada Goose to accelerate its shipment timing in response to requests from retail partners approaching their peak selling season.

The Wholesale segment's gross profit was C$68.5 million in Q3 FY18, reflecting a gross margin of 51.0% compared to C$65.5 million and a gross margin of 47.8% in Q3 FY17. The increase in the segment's gross profit and higher gross margin were due to a greater proportion of wholesale revenue from higher margin parkas within the Company's fall and winter line and lower material costs.

For Q3 FY18, the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment's revenue soared 82% to C$131.6 million compared to C$72.0 million in Q3 FY17, primarily driven by incremental revenue from four new Company operated retail stores and additional seven new ecommerce sites which opened in FY18. Additionally, Canada Goose experienced continued strong performances of its existing ecommerce sites and retail stores.

For Q3 FY18, DTC's gross profit increased to C$100.6 million, representing a gross margin of 76.4% versus gross profit of C$54.8 million and gross margin of 76.1% in Q3 FY17. Lower material costs had a less significant impact on gross margin in the DTC consumer channel as a result of higher selling prices.

Cash Matters

At the end of Q3 FY18, Canada Goose's working capital was C$155 million, reflecting an increase of C$10.6 million versus the year ago same period. The Company's total debt, net of cash was C$80.6 million at the end of the reported quarter, compared to C$162.7 million in Q3 FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Canada Goose's stock climbed 1.28%, ending the trading session at $33.30.

Volume traded for the day: 268.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.39%; previous three-month period - up 17.79%; past six-month period - up 62.44%; and year-to-date - up 5.51%

After yesterday's close, Canada Goose's market cap was at $3.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 71.61.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Clothing industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors