Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cameco Reported its Q4 FY17 and FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Golden Minerals Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Cameco reported total revenues of $809 million, which came in 9% lower than $887 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's gross margin surged 51% to $237 million in Q4 FY17 from $157 million in the last year's same quarter.

The uranium producing Company reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $62 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus a net loss attributable to equity holders of $144 million, or $0.36 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net earnings came in at $181 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $90 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

In FY17, Cameco's total revenues fell 11% to $2.16 billion from $2.43 billion in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to equity holders was $205 million, or $0.52 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to equity holders of $62 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Moreover, the Company's adjusted earnings were $59 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $143 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in FY16.

Segment Results

The Saskatchewan, Canada-based Company's Uranium segment's production volume was 6.9 million lbs. during Q4 FY17 compared to 7.1 million lbs. in Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company's total uranium sales volume was 12.6 million lbs., up 8% from 11.7 million lbs. in Q4 FY16. The Company's average uranium released price was $50.04 per lbs., in Q4 FY17 versus $50.51 per lbs. in Q4 FY16. The Company's total uranium revenues increased to $631 million during Q4 FY17 from $589 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment reported a gross profit of $216 million in Q4 FY17, which was 51% above $143 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

In Q4 FY17, Cameco's Fuel Services segment's production volume surged 32% to 2.5 million kilograms of elemental uranium (kgU) from 1.9 million kgU in Q4 FY16. The segment's sales volume increased to 4.6 kgU in Q4 FY17 from 4.0 kgU in the prior year's same quarter. In Q4 FY17, the segment's average realized price was $23.13 per kgU compared to $26.03 per kgU in Q4 FY16. The Fuel Services segment's revenues contributed $107 million to the Company's total revenues in Q4 FY17 compared to $104 million in Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit was $22 million, which was 16% above $19 million in Q4 FY16.

Cameco's NUKEM segment's uranium sales was 4.0 million lbs. during Q4 FY17, up 29% from 3.1 million lbs. in Q4 FY16. The segment's average realized price declined to $30.81 per lbs. during Q4 FY17 from $46.63 per lbs. in Q4 FY16. The segment generated revenues of $124 million in Q4 FY17 versus $194 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment posted a gross profit of $2 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a gross loss of $1 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Cameco's net cash generated by operating activities rose to $596.05 million from $312.38 million in FY16. As on December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $591.62 million compared to $320.28 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt outstanding remained flat at $1.49 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Earnings Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Cameco anticipates consolidated revenues to be in the range of $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. Uranium sale/delivery volume is forecasted to be between 32 million lbs. to 33 million lbs. Furthermore, full services sale/delivery volume is expected to be in the band of 11 million kgU to 12 million kgU.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cameco's stock was marginally up 0.98%, ending the trading session at $9.23.

Volume traded for the day: 1.07 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.33%

After yesterday's close, Cameco's market cap was at $3.65 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

