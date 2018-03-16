Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - LyondellBasell and SUEZ Completes the Purchase of Plastics Recycling Company OCP

Stock Monitor: Senomyx Post Earnings Reporting

QCP was founded in 2014 and is capable converting consumer waste into 25,000 tons of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with an objective of 35,000 tons later in 2018 and 100,000 tons by 2020.

Joint Business will Leverage the Two Partners' Strengths

The joint business will leverage the two partners' strengths. SUEZ will utilize its leading-edge technology solutions to improve the identification, separation, and preparation of materials to be used as feedstock at QCP. LyondellBasell will apply its long-standing leadership in innovative plastic production technology, vast experience in product development, and deep knowledge of important end-markets. The QCP plant will transform used plastic material into virgin-replacement quality PE and PP materials. The production capacity of the plant will address a growing need for improving the sustainability profile of high-quality plastics in Europe. LyondellBasell will add QCP's recycled products to its range of existing PE and PP materials to help meet increasing customer demand and in-line with the EU's Plastics Strategy.

Plastics recycling is also a key market for SUEZ, which operates nine dedicated facilities in Europe. In 2017, SUEZ processed 400,000 tons of plastic waste and produced 150,000 tons of new plastic resources.

With OCP, LyondellBasell has Combined its Respective Expertise with SUEZ

Commenting on the agreement, Bob Patel, Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell, mentioned that partnering with SUEZ allows the Company to contribute to the circular economy in a way that no plastics company has before. For several years, LyondellBasell has seen increased demand for recycled and reused plastics, especially in Europe.

Bob added that with QCP, the Company has combined its respective expertise with SUEZ to create an innovative system that can be scaled as the circular economy grows.

Companies Announced Their Plan to Partner in QCP in November of 2017

On November 27, 2017, LyondellBasell and SUEZ entered into a definitive agreement to purchase stake in QCP. Under the terms of the agreement, LyondellBasell would become a 50/50 partner in QCP with SUEZ. The transaction marked the first time that a major plastics and chemicals company partnered with a leader in resource management to contribute to circular economy objectives. This acquisition combined LyondellBasell's European market presence and technical capabilities with SUEZ's ability to collect and recover waste into new materials.

About LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals, and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,000 employees around the globe, the Company produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, LyondellBasell has 55 manufacturing sites in 17 countries.

About SUEZ

SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. The Company provides water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in-line with regulatory standards. SUEZ was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, LyondellBasell's stock declined 1.18%, ending the trading session at $107.47.

Volume traded for the day: 2.01 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.45%; previous six-month period - up 14.12%; and past twelve-month period - up 18.24%

After yesterday's close, LyondellBasell's market cap was at $41.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.72%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

