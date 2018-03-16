Active-Investors: Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Sandstorm Gold, Avalon Advanced Materials, Franco Nevada, and Fortuna Silver Mines

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Metals & Mining industry: Sandstorm Gold, Avalon Advanced Materials, Franco-Nevada, and Fortuna Silver Mines. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 17.01 points, or 0.11%, to close Thursday's trading session at 15,670.62. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.80 points, or 0.10%, to finish at 828.08.

Moreover, the Mining index was up by 0.18%, closing at 136.64.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSX: SSL), Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL), Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSX: FNV), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Sandstorm Gold Ltd's stock edged 0.68% lower, to finish Thursday's session at $5.82 with a total volume of 184,363 shares traded. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Sandstorm Gold's 50-day moving average of $6.11 is above its 200-day moving average of $5.92. Shares of the Company, which operates as a gold streaming and royalty company, are trading at a PE ratio of 97.00. View the research report on SSL.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SSL

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. recorded a trading volume of 68,100 shares. The stock ended the day 3.70% lower at $0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.'s stock has gained 8.33% in the last three months. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada, are trading at its 50-day moving average of $0.13. Get the free report on AVL.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AVL

Franco-Nevada Corp.

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Franco-Nevada Corp. ended the session 0.17% higher at $89.11 with a total volume of 405,187 shares traded. Franco-Nevada's shares have advanced 4.56% in the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $98.48 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $91.41. Shares of the Company, which operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the US, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa, are trading at a PE ratio of 84.07. Access the most recent report coverage on FNV.TO at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FNV

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.'s stock closed the day 0.99% lower at $6.02. The stock recorded a trading volume of 168,090 shares. Fortuna Silver Mines' shares have advanced 1.86% in the previous month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $5.89 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $5.85. Shares of the Company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America, are trading at a PE ratio of 24.18. Today's complimentary report on FVI.TO can be accessed at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FVI

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors