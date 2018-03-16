Mezzi Holdings Inc.: Mezzi Appoints Monique Morden To Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Mezzi Holdings Inc. ("Mezzi", or the "Company") (TSX-V: MZI), (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: CCTXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Monique Morden to its board of directors.

Ms. Morden has a data-driven background combining over 20 years of experience in customer intelligence including 10+ years in technology. Monique played a role in disrupting the market research industry as a senior executive at Vision Critical, where their cloud-based customer intelligence platform created an innovative alternative to traditional market research.

Inspired by the transformative power of technology, Monique co-founded Mentio in 2014, where the goal was to leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze trends and patterns in the cloud accounting data of small businesses. The result was a mobile first automated cash flow forecasting tool for small business owners, acting as an early warning system for cash flow issues. Mentio was acquired in March 2016 by Lendified Technologies.

Currently, Monique is Chief Revenue Officer at Lendified, building AI Adjudication technology related to the small business lending space in North America. Targets include banks, credit unions, leasors and other business segments where credit risk is central to their operations and profitability.

Ms. Morden is a graduate of the Masters of Business Administration program at Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University; and an Honours B.Sc graduate from the University of Guelph.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Robert Falls as director. He is leaving to pursue other ventures. Mezzi would like to thank Dr. Falls for his contribution and wish him success in his future endeavours.

