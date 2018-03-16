Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Tupperware Brands Has a Dividend Yield of 5.38%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 19, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) ('Tupperware') following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 16, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on TUP:

Dividend Declared

On January 31, 2018, Tupperware's Board of Directors declared the Company's regular quarterly dividend. The dividend declared was $0.68 per share, even with the previous quarter. It is payable on April 05, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2018.

Tupperware's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.38%, which is more than triple compared to the average dividend yield of 1.78% for the Consumer Goods sector.

Dividend Insight

Tupperware has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.53 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Tupperware is forecasted to report earnings of $5.50 for the next year, which is substantially above compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.72 per share.

As of December 30, 2017, Tupperware's cash and cash equivalents totaled $144.1 million compared to $93.2 million as on December 31, 2016. For the fifty-two-week period ended December 30, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $217.0 million compared to net cash from operating activities of $238.6 million for the fifty-three-week period ending on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Tupperware

On February 21, 2018, Tupperware announced that its Board of Directors elected Patricia A. Stitzel to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and nominated her for election to the Company's Board of Directors, effective May 09, 2018. E.V. (Rick) Goings will serve as Executive Chairman and focus on the successful transition and leadership of the Company's purpose-centered initiatives.

Ms. Stitzel has served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer since October 2016. Prior to this role, she served as Group President - Americas, and in leadership positions of increasing responsibility in Europe and the United States since joining the Company in 1997.

Rick has led the Company since 1992 and has served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1997.

About Tupperware Brands Corp.

Tupperware, through an independent sales force of 3.2 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 15, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Tupperware's stock marginally climbed 0.37%, ending the trading session at $48.61.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 672.18 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Tupperware's market cap was at $2.47 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.60%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry.

