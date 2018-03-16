Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - American Manganese's (TSXV: AMY) (OTC Pink: AMYZF) (FSE: 2AM) President and CEO, Larry W. Reaugh, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.





American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with focus on recycling electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The company has developed and patented a technology that has been proven to recover 100% of the cathode metals from lithium-ion batteries. These metals include lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, and aluminum. American Manganese also holds a diversified portfolio of resource projects, including the Artillery Peak manganese project in Arizona, two niobium properties, and the Rocher Deboule property in British Columbia which contains high grade copper, gold and cobalt.

On March 2, 2018, the company closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 4,754,487 units, raising gross proceeds of $1,141,077. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 for 24 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.americanmanganeseinc.com, contact Larry W. Reaugh, President and CEO, at 778 574 4444 or email lreaugh@amymn.com.

