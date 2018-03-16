Please be advised that on 16 March 2018, the Company received a resignation letter from Žydrunas Valkeris, a member of the Board, indicating his intention to leave this position from 28 March 2018.



The Supervisory Board of the Company accepted the resignation of Mr. Žydrunas Valkeris from 28 March 2018.



Gintaras Keliauskas, the lawyer +370 444 22208