Avanti Communications Group has been advised by Arianespace of a delay to the launch of its HYLAS 4 satellite, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the delay would not have a material effect on the HYLAS 4 in-service date. "Avanti anticipates a revised launch date in early April and expects to be able to confirm a fixed launch date shortly," the company's board said in its short statement. ...

