sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,90 Euro		-0,25
-0,92 %
WKN: TPP024 ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Ticker-Symbol: TIM 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,86
26,94
17:01
26,85
26,95
17:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZEAL NETWORK SE
ZEAL NETWORK SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZEAL NETWORK SE26,90-0,92 %