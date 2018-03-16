Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 16-March-2018 / 15:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018 English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: NOR TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5313 End of Announcement EQS News Service 665197 16-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2018 10:33 ET (14:33 GMT)