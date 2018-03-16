DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Allgeier SE: Allgeier reports revenue growth and value added in 2017 16-March-2018 / 15:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _Munich, March 15, 2018 -_ According to its preliminary figures, Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) is reporting double-digit growth in its total operating performance and value added in the 2017 fiscal year (January 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017). The preliminary figures largely correspond to the full-year 2017 forecast published in the ad-hoc announcement of December 18, 2017. Development of business in continuing operations Overall, the Group's total operating performance rose to EUR 578 million in the 2017 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 501 million), which corresponds to a growth of 15 percent, with contributions in particular from the Technology and Enterprise Services segments. The Enterprise Services segment achieved revenue growth of more than 100 percent through the acquisition of Ciber Germany's business in the fiscal year elapsed. According to the preliminary figures, Group value added increased by 15 percent to EUR 156 million (previous year: EUR 136 million). Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (EBITDA before effects qualified as extraordinary in operating terms or relating to other accounting periods) amounted to EUR 29.5 million in the reporting year (previous year: EUR 33.8 million). As indicated in the ad-hoc announcements of December 18, 2017 and August 8, 2017, the result of the first half of 2017 was burdened especially by the costs of reorganizing the Experts segment and, in this context, hiring new staff as an investment in future growth. Consolidated EBITDA came in at EUR 26.3 million (previous year: EUR 31.5 million). Consolidated EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) stood at at EUR 13.2 million (previous year: EUR 17.8 million). The Group generated preliminary EBT (earnings before tax) of EUR 10.9 million in the period under review (previous year: EUR 13.9 million). Key balance sheet financials as of December 31, 2017 Equity had climbed to EUR 122 million by the reporting date of December 31, 2017 (previous year: EUR 116.9 million). The Allgeier Group had liquid assets of EUR 53.0 million at its disposal at the end of fiscal 2017 (previous year: EUR 71.8 million). Preliminary current and non-current financial liabilities stood at EUR 109.9 million as of the reporting date (previous year: EUR 113.6 million). The preliminary balance sheet total posted EUR 338 million at year-end 2017 (previous year: EUR 344 million). Outlook for the 2018 fiscal year The current planning for the 2018 fiscal year indicates a development that follows on from the positive trend in the second half of 2017. Accordingly, Allgeier SE envisages growth of between 15 and 20 percent in consolidated revenue and an EBITDA margin of between 6 and 6.5 percent in the 2018 fiscal year. The budgeted figures pertain exclusively to the organic development of the Group in its current status, including Anecon, a company acquired in January 2018, without further changes to the portfolio. Further acquisitions in the individual segments can make an additional contribution to growth. Note All IFRS figures cited in this announcement for the 2017 fiscal year are preliminary and have not yet been finally audited by the Group's external auditor. The statements pertaining to the 2018 fiscal year are based on future expectations derived from the current planning that may or may not come to fruition. Contact: Allgeier SE Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dr. Christopher Große Wehrlestraße 12 81679 Munich Germany Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0 Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11 e-mail: ir@allgeier.com Web: www.allgeier.com Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends, as well as an integrative business model, Allgeier exploits the opportunities that digitalization offers. Three operating segments with individual specialist and sector-related focus areas work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all business sectors. With more than 7,000 salaried employees and around 1,400 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. Based on a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with a strong business pillar in India, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier customers include globally operating groups as well as innovative medium-size business operations that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains 120 branches in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in nine further European countries, as well as in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the USA. Allgeier generated EUR 576 million of revenue in its continuing operations in 2017 according to preliminary figures. Allgeier SE ranks first in the 2017 Lünendonk(R) special analysis of "Leading German Medium-Sized IT Consultants and System Integrators". According to the Lünendonk(R) 2017 market segment study "The Market for Recruiting, Mediating and Managing IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts ranks among Germany's top three IT personnel service providers. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com. 16-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 