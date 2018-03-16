Syngenta announced today completion of the sale of a portfolio of Syngenta AG ("Syngenta") and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd ("Adama") crop protection products to Nufarm Limited ("Nufarm").

The transaction, with a value of USD 490 million, was first announced on 24 October 2017 and has since been progressing through the required regulatory approvals. The transaction was carried out in accordance with the commitments given to the European Commission relating to ChemChina's acquisition of Syngenta, which was completed in May 2017.

The combined portfolio of products divested includes off-patent crop protection formulations in the herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and other categories in the EEA as well as inventory.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005541/en/

Contacts:

Syngenta International AG

Media Office

Tel: +41 61 323 2323

Fax: +41 61 323 2424

www.syngenta.com

or

Media contacts:

Andrew McConville

Switzerland

+41 61 323 0618

or

Paul Minehart

USA

+1 202 737 8913

or

Analyst/Investor contacts:

Andrew McConville

Switzerland

+41 61 323 0618

+41 79 760 3777