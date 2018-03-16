Tiffany&Co. beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter but its guidance for the year ahead fell short, sending its shares duly lower. The iconic jewellery retailer's net sales jumped 9% over the three months ending on 31 January 2018 to reach $1.334bn, edging past analysts' estimates calling for $1.3bn on the top line. Net profits over those same three months on the other hand declined from the $157.8m or $1.27 a share seen a year earlier to $61.9m or $0.50 per share. However, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...