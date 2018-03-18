PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 18, 2018) - Better Business Bureau serving Central, Northern and Western Arizona (BBB) announced that Arizona Pest Squad is a finalist for the 2018 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. Winners will be announced during the awards dinner and ceremony Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Arizona Biltmore. Business-growth guru Cameron Herold will deliver the keynote address and media personalities Pat McMahon and Catherine Anaya will serve as masters of ceremonies.

"Arizona businesses have supported and advanced BBB's vision of creating a marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other for 80 years now," said Matthew Fehling, BBB President/CEO. "Since the award's inception in 2002, we've celebrated 240 local companies for their commitment to ethical business practices," said Felicia Thompson, Vice President of Communications for BBB.

"We adopted a strict code of ethics as one of our founding principles and we turned to the BBB before we even opened in 2011 for support in putting this into practice," said David Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Arizona Pest Squad. "We believe this has helped us experience rapid growth and build trusted relationships with our customers, vendors, employees, regulators and our peers. We are honored to be recognized by the BBB as a 2018 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist among the hundreds of nominees."

Visit torchawards.arizonabbb.org to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets.

About Arizona Pest Squad

Arizona Pest Squad is a minority owned and operated business headed David Marshall and Amy Bobbitt. Arizona Pest Squad is a top rated Yelp provider and was recently featured in PCT Magazine, the leading trade magazine in the pest control industry, in an article titled "A New Approach" covering how Arizona Pest Squad uses lifestyle marketing and a customer first service model to grow its business and change how people perceive pest professionals. Marshall drew on his wealth of marketing and sales experience in Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles to create the unique business model that has driven the success of Arizona Pest Squad.

The Arizona Pest Squad team strives to partner with its commercial and residential customers in taking a proactive approach to protecting their personal safety and their property from desert pests.

Arizona Department of Agriculture, Office of Pest Management LIC# 9026

