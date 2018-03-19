NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Mar 19, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and the KEEP Foundation will host an environmental education program called "NEC World Children's Nature Club"(1) for three days, March 24th to March 26th, enabling children in Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Japan, the Philippines, and Malaysia to interact with one another using information and communications technology (ICT).This program is designed to train children's awareness of the natural environment and create a global perspective, and has been held every year since 2008 to investigate the potential of applying ICT to environmental education.When the program starts, participants in five regions (Indonesia, China, Japan, the Philippines, and Malaysia) will explore hills and fields, carry out cooking, handicrafts, and other projects with natural materials, and engage in a cultural exchange with a conference call using Skype, all with the support of staff from NEC and local organizations in each region. In addition, Taiwanese children will participate alongside Japanese children in Japan.Akiko Shikimori, General Manager of the Corporate Communications Division and Sustainability Promotion Office at NEC commented as follows. "NEC is promoting environmental education based on its 'NEC Group Principles for Conserving Biodiversity'(2) established in 2010. Through various environmental programs, NEC is contributing to the achievement of the 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' established in 2015 by 193 United Nations member countries."The NEC Group is promoting "social solutions projects" which create social value in the form of safety, peace of mind, efficiency, and fairness on a global scale. By combining the latest cutting-edge ICT and knowledge, NEC is working to achieve an efficient and refined society in which people can live brighter and richer lives.(1) NEC World Children's Nature Clubhttp://www.nec.com/en/global/community/resources/nature.html(2) NEC Group Principles for Conserving Biodiversityhttp://www.nec.com/en/global/eco/life/guide/index.htmlFor more information about the NEC World Children's Nature Club:http://www.nec.com/en/global/community/resources/nature.html