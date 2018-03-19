Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-03-19 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG 27.03.2018 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Initial EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Audited annual SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG report maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.03.2018 Notice on INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.03.2018 Coupon payment LHVB072524A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Initial NTU1L Novaturas VLN listing/admiss ion -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.03.2018 Audited annual KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Audited annual BLT1T Baltika TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.03.2018 Annual General TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018- Audited annual BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 31.03.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual AMG1L Amber Grid VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual LGD1L LITGRID VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Notice on LGD1L LITGRID VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.03.2018 Audited annual TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.