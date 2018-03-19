Company Announcement No. 687 On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares Average Amount DKK bought back transaction Price Accumulated for trading 2,415,966 484.91 1,171,524,079 days 1-92 93: 12 March 2018 7,500 478.60 3,589,486 94: 13 March 2018 15,000 475.75 7,136,262 95: 14 March 2018 15,000 467.60 7,013,955 96: 15 March 2018 7,000 469.08 3,283,538 97: 16 March 2018 7,500 473.31 3,549,821 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 2,467,966 484.65 1,196,097,141 days 1-97 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,898,130 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.63% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



Any questions may be addressed to Flemming Ole Nielsen, Director, Investor Relations, on tel. +45 43 20 33 92.



