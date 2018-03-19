Electrolux Builds the World's First Bioplastic Concept Fridge

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrolux has developed a refrigerator prototype where all the visible plastic parts are made of bioplastics from renewable sources. The bioplastic for the refrigerator has a more than 80% lower carbon footprint compared to the conventional plastics used today. The prototype is the world's first refrigerator made of bioplastic and part of Electrolux strategy to create more sustainable home appliances.

Unlike ordinary plastics that are oil-based, bioplastics such as those used in the newly developed prototype refrigerator come directly from renewable resources, such as corn or sugarcane. The bioplastics used in the refrigerator are recyclable.

Over the last several years, the Electrolux Global Connectivity & Technology Center (GC&T) has explored and tested how bioplastics can be applied in Electrolux products and packaging. Together with the Electrolux Purchasing and R&D departments for food preservation, GC&T has successfully developed a refrigerator prototype where all the visible plastic parts are made of bioplastics. The material used in the refrigerator has been provided by NatureWorks, a world-leading supplier of biopolymers. The bioplastic for the refrigerator has 80% lower CO2 equivalent emissions compared to the conventional plastic used in current fridges.

"We are very excited and proud to have developed the world's first bioplastic concept fridge, which is truly groundbreaking. Our ambition is to develop even more innovative, sustainable home appliances that we might see on the market in the future," said Jan Brockmann, Chief Operations Officer at Electrolux.

Electrolux has already committed to materials efficiency through the use of post-consumer recycled plastics, such as Carborec a plastic compound based on recycled polypropylene, extending the lifetime of plastic coming from non-renewable resources. The bioplastic refrigerator is still in development and there is currently no timeframe set for when the product will be officially launched on the market.

"Sustainability is part of the Electrolux business strategy and we are dedicated to innovate for more sustainable products and to reduce our carbon footprint. This prototype is unique and helps us deliver on our purpose to shape living for the better," said Henrik Sundström, Vice President Sustainability at Electrolux.

