UK Colocation Startup IP House Deploy Schneider Electric EcoStruxure' IT For Real-time Visibility of Critical Data Centre Assets

IP House, a new entrant to the UK Colocation Market, are located at the edge of London's financial district

financial district They have selected Schneider Electric's industry leading EcoStruxure IT platform to provide proactive 24/7 monitoring of their ISO-accredited, 2MW data centre

Once operational, the facility will host a total of 512 racks across two technical data suites

IP House, a London-based data centre startup and new entrant to the UK colocation market, have selected EcoStruxure IT, the next generation cloud-based Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform, to provide 24/7 monitoring of their ISO-accredited facility.

"During the planning stages we chose to utilise software from an industry-leading vendor. One that had a reputation for innovation and a focus on continual improvement," said Vinny Vaghani, Operations and Commercial Manager, IP House. "One of the biggest drivers for selecting EcoStruxure IT was its vendor-neutrality and ability to integrate with different products and provide detailed data in a single dashboard. As a colocation provider we have to adhere to the highest standards of uptime and resiliency, monitoring and management is therefore an absolute necessity for our customers."

IP House's carrier-neutral data centre has been built to Tier III standards on the edge of London's financial district. It contains 14,000 Sqft. of white space across two technical suites and will be operational later this month. The facility also utilises key components from Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure' for Data Centers architecture, including Power Distrubution (PDU), Switchgear, NetShelter' Racks and Symmetra' PX UPS.

"Our clients depend on both uptime and 24/7 connectivity to business-critical applications hosted within the data centre," said Sean Hilliar, Data Centre Manager, IP House. "Having the ability to proactively monitor all elements of the infrastructure with an advanced software solution like EcoStruxure IT will reassure customers that we're providing them with a secure, competitive and resilient colocation service, that safeguards them against downtime."

EcoStruxure IT is the Industry's first vendor-neutral Datacentre Management as a Service (DMaaS) architecture, purpose-built for the hybrid IT and data centre environments. It provides global visibility from anywhere, at any time on any device and data-driven insights into critical IT assets, which helps customers mitigate risk and reduce downtime.

"The data collected by EcoStruxure IT is aggregated in the Schneider Electric Cloud and analysed to provide actionable, real-time recommendations, which optimize infrastructure performance and mitigate risk for end-users," said Kim Povlsen, Vice President & General Manager, Digital Services & Data Center Software, Schneider Electric. "The software is supported by 24/7 remote monitoring through the Schneider Electric Service Bureau and can be connected to registered Elite Partners, such as UK-based Comtec Power, who are able to provide an additional layer of monitoring."

EcoStruxure IT is part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure' for Data Centers solution, which is comprised of three levels; connected products, edge control software, and cloud-based apps/analytics/services.

Connected products refer to IoT-enabled hardware such as Symmetra UPS, which are connected to a management network so that they can be monitored and controlled by on-premise software, Cloud-based Web applications, analytics or services. Edge control refers to the software or systems (either on-premise or via the Cloud) that offer monitoring, alarming, and individual device controls /configuration for physical infrastructure equipment.

At the top of the EcoStruxure architecture are the "apps, analytics, & services", which is where the value and promise of the EcoStruxure architecture is delivered. Cloud-based applications and "big data" analytics provide unprecedented insight to reduce risk, simplify operations and increase efficiency.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

About IP House

IP House is independently owned with over 20 years of experience and knowledge working with industry leading brands. The team are fully equipped to provide a premier colocation service. Our team strives to achieve complete customer satisfaction whilst continuously improving standards.

Highly motivated and with communication at the forefront, IP House ensures that our team deliver an elite solution.

