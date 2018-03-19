Turnaround specialist Melrose was quick to respond to the latest development in GKN's quickly-organised breakup on Monday, saying its own final offer of 466p in value today and 60% of future value creation for the whole of GKN was "clearly superior" to the "hasty break-up" being pursued by the GKN board. The FTSE 250 firm said that, following GKN's planned disposals, its orphaned aerospace division could be left overburdened with up to £3bn of volatile gross pension liabilities - which it said ...

