Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 19/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 19 March 2018









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11







On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- -------------- Total, latest announcement 4,386,000 1,072,036,330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 March 2018 170,000 246.60 41,922,000 ------------------- 13 March 2018 165,000 249.31 41,136,150 ------------------- 14 March 2018 170,000 246.23 41,859,100 ------------------- 15 March 2018 160,000 243.10 38,896,000 ------------------- 16 March 2018 185,000 236.37 43,728,450 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 11 850,000 207,541,700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 5,236,000 1,279,578,030 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 48,005,554 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.12% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669018