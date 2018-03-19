BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) President and Chief Executive Officer Rex D. Geveden will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference 2018 in London on March 21, 2018. BWXT is a leading supplier of nuclear components, fuel and services to government and commercial customers and is the sole manufacturer of U.S. naval nuclear reactors for submarines and aircraft carriers.

Alan Nethery, Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer, will also be participating at the conference.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of our website at www.bwxt.com.

About BWXT

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is a leading supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government; provides technical and management services to support the U.S. government in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities; and supplies precision manufactured components, services and fuel for the commercial nuclear power industry. With approximately 6,100 employees, BWXT has nine major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com

