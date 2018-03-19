Active-Investors: Wired News - Ionis Pharma Granted Exclusive Global License to Akcea to Commercialize Inotersen for hATTR

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Ionis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) ('Ionis'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IONS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that it has granted its affiliate, Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA), an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize Ionis' inotersen and IONIS-TTR-LRx (AKCEA-TTR-LRx), in a transaction worth up to approximately $1.7 billion. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Terms of the Agreement

Ionis will receive an upfront licensing fee of $150 million from Akcea, payable in of Akcea's shares. To support commercialization of inotersen, Ionis will purchase $200 million of Akcea's shares. Upon closing this transaction, Ionis' ownership in Akcea will increase from 68% to 75%, totaling 64,114,545 shares.

Regulatory approval of inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-LRx in the US and EU will trigger milestone payments to Ionis of $50 million and $40 million, respectively, with additional milestone payments due upon approval of both programs in various other geographies.

The license fee and initial milestone payments may be payable in Akcea's common stock at fair market value. Commercial profits and losses from inotersen will be split 60%/40% between Ionis and Akcea until the first commercial sales of AKCEA-TTR-LRx, after which the profits and losses will be shared 50%/50.

The development costs of AKCEA-TTR-LRx and the profits from its commercialization will be shared 50/50. The license for the two drugs also includes total milestone payments of approximately $1.3 billion.

The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals. Novartis Pharma AG, one of Akcea's largest shareholders, has agreed to vote in favor of the proposal with its shares of common stock, representing approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding shares.

The inotersen commercial team will join Akcea, to assist in the ongoing launch preparations for inotersen. Upon closing of the transaction, Sarah Boyce, who is currently Ionis' Chief Business Officer, will join Akcea as President and Board member.

News reports suggest that post announcement of the news, Akcea's shares surged in the midday trading.

Partnership with Akcea will Maximize Commercial Value of Inotersen

Commenting on the agreement, Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ionis, stated that this partnership with Akcea will maximize the commercial value of inotersen and Ionis' TTR franchise. The potential to add commercial revenue from both inotersen and volanesorsen to the Company's growing Spinraza® royalties helps Ionis achieve its goal of being a multiproduct, profitable company.

FDA is Expected to Decide Upon Approval of Inotersen by July 06, 2018

The newly combined Akcea team is preparing to launch inotersen in the US and EU following planned approvals in mid-2018 to treat people with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR). The companies are also developing AKCEA-TTR-LRx for hereditary and wild-type forms of ATTR. AKCEA-TTR-LRx is planned to enter clinical development in 2018. In January 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Ionis' New Drug Application (NDA) for Priority Review. The FDA had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of July 06, 2018.

Inotersen Previously Licensed to GlaxoSmithKline

In August 2017, GlaxoSmithKline declined its options for collaboration on inotersen and IONIS-FB-LRx. GlaxoSmithKline had paid approximately $35 million seven years prior to the termination. Post this announcement, Ionis retained all rights to the two drugs.

About Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis

Hereditary ATTR amyloidosis is an inherited, rapidly progressive, life-threatening disease, caused by a mutation in the TTR gene that results in misfolded TTR proteins accumulating as amyloid fibrils in multiple sites, including the nerves, heart, intestinal tract, eyes, kidneys, central nervous system, thyroid. and bone marrow. hATTR symptoms include sensory and motor, autonomic (e.g. diarrhea, hypotension, erectile dysfunction) and cardiac symptoms. Ultimately, hATTR results in death within three to fifteen years of symptom onset. Therapeutic options for the treatment of patients with hATTR are limited and there are currently no disease-modifying drugs approved.

About Inotersen

Inotersen is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of transthyretin, or TTR protein, to treat TTR amyloidosis (ATTR), a systemic, progressive, and fatal disease. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Status to inotersen for the treatment of patients with polyneuropathy due to hATTR, and the European Medicines Agency has granted Orphan Drug Designation to inotersen for the treatment of patients with ATTR.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1989 and based in San Diego, Carlsbad, Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading company in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development with a pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class medicines with the potential to provide high value for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, involved in the development and commercialization company focused on helping patients with serious cardiometabolic lipid disorders. The Company was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Ionis Pharma's stock marginally fell 0.94%, ending the trading session at $51.69.

Volume traded for the day: 877.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.93%; past twelve-month period - up 23.90%; and year-to-date - up 2.76%

After last Friday's close, Ionis Pharma's market cap was at $6.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 64.86.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Other industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

