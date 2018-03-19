AIM-listed Internet of Things enabler Telit Communications has lost an appeal against an Italian tax penalty. The company said on Monday that the first level tax court in Italy has rejected the appeals it filed against penalty deeds issued by authorities in August 2015. However, Telit said it plans to appeal and to "vigorously" defend its position, which it has been advised remains strong. The aggregate value of the penalty deeds is around 5m, as set out in the group's annual report for the year ...

