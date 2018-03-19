Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Dun & Bradstreet's Adjusted Earnings Rose 8%; Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (NYSE: DNB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DNB. Dun & Bradstreet reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 12, 2018. The business information provider's revenue grew 2% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Dun & Bradstreet generated revenues of $527.0 million, up 2% compared to revenue of $517.1 million in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's revenue grew 2% to $528.3 million. Dun & Bradstreet's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $537.0 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, Dun & Bradstreet's revenue totaled $1.74 billion, up 2% compared to $1.70 billion for FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company's revenue grew 3% to $1.75 billion on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Dun & Bradstreet's operating income gained 5% to $170.4 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $162.7 million in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's operating income grew 6% to $191.9 million.

Dun & Bradstreet's net income attributable to common shareholders was $26.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $78.0 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's net income attributable to common shareholders increased 8% to $3.22 per diluted share versus $2.99 per diluted share for the year ago comparable period. Dun & Bradstreet's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $3.03 per share.

Dun & Bradstreet's net income attributable to common shareholders was $141.7 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $101.5 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $7.37 per diluted share compared to $7.35 per diluted share for FY16.

Dun & Bradstreet's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Americas segment's GAAP revenue grew 2% to $448.1 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted revenue totaled $449.4 million, up 2% compared to the year ago same period. The Americas' segment's GAAP operating income grew 6% to $185.6 million on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted operating income advanced 5% to $196.9 million.

For Q4 2017, the Non-Americas segment's GAAP revenue and adjusted revenue totaled $78.9 million, each rising 4% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's GAAP operating income soared 74% to $21.2 million on a y-o-y basis, while adjusted operating income rose 47% to $21.5 million.

Cash Matters

Dun & Bradstreet ended FY17, with approximately $1.7 billion of debt, including about $600 million of fixed rate senior notes and $1.1 billion of floating rate debt. The Company's cash balance at the year-end 2017 was $442 million, for net debt of $1.2 billion. Dun & Bradstreet expects to repatriate about $265 million of its cash balance in FY18, which will help the Company lower its total debt level. During FY17, Dun & Bradstreet generated $224 million of free cash flow.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Dun & Bradstreet's stock was slightly down 0.19%, ending the trading session at $126.52.

Volume traded for the day: 1.92 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 389.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.17%; previous three-month period - up 5.26%; past twelve-month period - up 17.34%; and year-to-date - up 6.85%

After last Friday's close, Dun & Bradstreet's market cap was at $4.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information & Delivery Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors