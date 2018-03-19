Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Restaurant Brands' Quarterly Revenues Gained 11%; Adjusted EPS Soared 50%

Stock Monitor: Diversified Restaurant Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Restaurant Brands' total revenues jumped 11% to $1.23 billion versus $1.11 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $1.30 billion.

For the full year FY17, Restaurant Brands' total revenues were $4.58 billion, up 10% versus $4.15 billion in FY16. The Company's total revenues for the reported quarter and full year grew primarily as a result of the inclusion of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) segment, acquired in February 2017, as well as system-wide sales growth at both Tim Hortons (TH), and Burger King (BK).

During Q4 2017, Restaurant Brands' comparable sales, in constant currency, were 0.1% at TH, 4.6% at BK, and (1.3)% at PLK. System-wide sales growth, in constant currency were 2.4% at TH, 12.3% at BK, and 6.8% at PLK in the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, Restaurant Brands' net income attributable to common shareholders was $395.0 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $118.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, up 50% versus $0.44 per diluted share in the prior year's comparable period, and ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.57 per share.

For FY17, Restaurant Brands' net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $626.1 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, versus $345.6 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings advanced to $2.10 per share in FY17 versus $1.58 per share in in FY16.

Restaurant Brands' net income for Q4 2017 and FY17 grew primarily as a result of one-time benefits related to the redemption of the Company's preferred shares, and a favorable tax impact resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which was enacted on December 22, 2017, and which are excluded from the Company's adjusted net income.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Restaurant Brands' TH segment's revenues grew 4% to $821.7 million compared to $793.9 million, primarily as a result of system-wide sales growth and a favorable foreign exchange (FX) impact. The segment's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9% to $304.1 million compared to $278.4 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, primarily driven by a revenue growth, a favorable FX impact, and a drop in the segment's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A).

For Q4 2017, Restaurant Brands' BK segment's revenues advanced 9% to $344.9 million compared to $317.5 million in Q4 2016, as a result of system-wide sales growth rate. The segment's adjusted EBITDA gained 13% to $265.3 million compared to $234.0 million in the year earlier same quarter, primarily as a result of revenue growth and effective cost management.

During Q4 2017, Restaurant Brands' PLK segment's revenues totaled $67.6 million, while its adjusted EBITDA came in at $36.9 million.

Cash and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2017, Restaurant Brands' total debt was $12.3 billion, and net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion) was $11.2 billion. During the reported quarter, the Company completed the redemption of its preferred shares, and the repurchase of 5 million partnership exchangeable units for approximately $330 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Restaurant Brands International's stock marginally advanced 0.45%, ending the trading session at $57.69.

Volume traded for the day: 1.24 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 6.24%

After last Friday's close, Restaurant Brands International's market cap was at $14.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.74.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors