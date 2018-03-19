EQS Group AG: Integration Of Integrity Line Proceeds According To Plan: Leading Whistleblower System Added To EQS Group Product Portfolio

MUNICH, ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2018 / EQS Group's (FRA: EQS) (XETRA: EQS) integration of Zurich-based firm Integrity Line GmbH (acquired at the beginning of 2018) is proceeding right on schedule. The Integrity Line whistleblower system, which established the Swiss company as an international benchmark over the past nine years, is now "EQS INTEGRITY LINE" and has been successfully incorporated into EQS's product portfolio. This cloud-based solution, already used by EQS customers in Germany and France, plays a key role in EQS Group's growth area of GRC (Governance Risk & Compliance).

"EQS INTEGRITY LINE offers our customers a technically superior solution to quickly and safely deal with the increasing demands of whistleblower protection," explains Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group, in outlining the Group's strategy. "We and our new colleagues in Zurich are expanding this product and the entire area of compliance. We're particularly gratified that we could retain all Integrity Line's employees in the acquisition, with the one exception of founder Dr. Zora Ledergerber, who will leave the company as planned at the end of March," adds Weick.

"It was extremely important to me to know that the product and the team I've built over 8 years was in good hands," explains Dr. Ledergerber. "During sales talks, both sides quickly realized that our open corporate cultures and our values fit well together. We knew that the sale and subsequent integration would be smooth and fast," she adds.

With the help of EQS INTEGRITY LINE, employees, customers and suppliers can securely and anonymously call out maladministration in companies and organizations. The cloud-based solution is available in over 150 countries in around 50 languages. Its customer base includes international corporations such as Baloise, Continental and Leoni.

The first EQS whistleblowing customers have been impressed by the new product, as Sonja Reinhardt, Director of Compliance and Legal Affairs at SDAX-listed SAF-HOLLAND confirms, "We have long worked successfully with EQS Group on capital market compliance and truly appreciate their consistent high quality. That's why we put confidence in their new whistleblower system, as well."

EQS INTEGRITY LINE is offered in different licensing packages, which differ in terms of functionality. EQS also offers SAFE CHANNEL, an entry-level solution that can be upgraded into the INTEGRITY LINE at any time.

For further information: www.eqs.com/en/integrityline

Contact:

Alexander Mrohs

+49 (0)89 210 298-420

alexander.mrohs@eqs.com

About EQS Group:

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently and simultaneously fulfill complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.

The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.

EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally.

SOURCE: EQS Group AG