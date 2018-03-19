Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Genpact Reported Better-Than-Expected Results

Stock Monitor: ABM Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter 2017, Genpact's total revenue grew 8% to $734.41 million compared to $681.75 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $721.7 million.

During Q4 2017, Genpact's income from operations was $72.05 million, down 27% compared to $98.09 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted income from operations for the reported quarter edged up 1% to $115 million.

For Q4 2017, Genpact reported net income of $67.08 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $76.30 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.43, down 2.0% on a y-o-y basis, but ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.41 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, Genpact's revenue grew 6% to $2.74 billion compared to revenue of $2.57 billion in FY16.

Genpact recorded net income of $263.11 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to net income of $269.68 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.62, advanced 11% on a y-o-y basis.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Genpact's Revenue from Global Clients increased 12% $669 million on a y-o-y basis, representing approximately 91% of total revenues. In the reported quarter, the Company's revenue from GE was $65 million, down 20% year-over-year, representing approximately 9% of total revenues.

For Q4 2017, Genpact's total BPO revenue gained $614 million, up 11% on a y-o-y basis, representing approximately 84% of total revenues. From the total BPO revenue, Global Client BPO revenue advanced 15% to $575 million on a y-o-y basis. In Q4 2017, GE BPO revenue was $39 million, down 30% compared to the year ago same period.

In Q4 2017, Genpact's total IT revenue was $121 million, down 6% on a y-o-y basis, representing approximately 16% of the Company's total revenues. In the reported quarter, Global Client IT revenue was $94 million, down 8% y-o-y and GE IT revenue was $26 million, up 2% compared to the year ago corresponding period.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Genpact's cash generated from operations was $359.08 million, up 4% from cash generated from operations of $345.77 million in FY16. The Company's new bookings were approximately $2.80 billion in FY17, up 5% from $2.65 billion in FY16.

During FY17, Genpact repurchased approximately 7.7 million of its common shares for a total of $216 million at an average price per share of $27.89.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Genpact is forecasting total revenue to be in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.0 billion. The Company's Global Client revenue growth is estimated to be in the band of 9% to 11%. Genpact is projecting FY18 adjusted income from operations margin of approximately 15.8% and adjusted diluted earnings of $1.70 to $1.74 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Genpact's stock climbed 1.94%, ending the trading session at $32.60.

Volume traded for the day: 911.11 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 821.22 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.74%; previous three-month period - up 1.75%; past twelve-month period - up 35.05%; and year-to-date - up 2.71%

After last Friday's close, Genpact's market cap was at $6.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.92%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors