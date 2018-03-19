Christian Dior Couture is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Jones as Artistic Director of Dior Homme for the Ready-to-Wear and Accessory collections.

The house of Dior is delighted to welcome Kim Jones, a visionary designer who graduated from Central Saint Martins in London.

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, said: "I am delighted to welcome Kim Jones at Dior Homme. He will benefit from the support of the teams and from the 'savoir-faire' of the Ateliers to create an elegant men's wardrobe, both classic and anchored in contemporary culture. I am confident that he will continue to further develop Dior Homme on a global scale."

"I am deeply honored to join the house of Dior, a symbol of the ultimate elegance. I would like to warmly thank Bernard Arnault and Pietro Beccari for their trust in giving me this incredible opportunity. I am committed to create a modern and innovative male silhouette built upon the unique legacy of the House," said Kim Jones.

Kim Jones will present his first collection for Dior Homme next June, during the Paris Men's fashion week.

