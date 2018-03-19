The seller of the two PV projects, both to be developed in the state of Minas Gerais, is the Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar. The €95 million transaction enables the Spanish power and gas provider to make its entry to the Brazilian solar market, after it secured its first large-scale PV projects in Spain in last summer's auction.Spanish gas and power provider Gas Natual Fenosa has announced that its unit Global Power Generation (GPG), which specializes in developing and operating hydro, wind, and fossil fuel power plants, has agreed to acquire two PV power projects in ...

