The rollout of emov will be operational over the month of April in the Portuguese capital. Emov is a service born from the alliance between Free2Move and Eysa

The emov fleet in Lisbon will initially consist of 150 Citroën C-Zero electric vehicles

emov is the first carsharing company to operate in Lisbon with an all-electric fleet

Very successful in Madrid, emov already has more than 160,000 customers since its launch in December 2016, with a fleet of 600 Citroën C-Zero electric vehicles. This offer will be soon available in Lisbon with a stand-out feature: beyond the city-centre, emov users will be able to start and end their journeys in close proximity to the airport facilities. Both residents and tourists will be able to access the service through their smartphones.

"In little more than a year, we've consolidated the emov service in Madrid," said Fernando Izquierdo, Chief Executive Officer of emov, "and it's always been one of our aims to broaden the scope of the project and operate in other domestic and international cities. Right now we're focusing our efforts on the launch in Lisbon, but we haven't ruled out the possibility of extending it to another large Spanish city before the end of the year".

In Madrid, emov will soon deploy its corporate accounts solution, making it possible for many large companies, SMEs and start-ups to manage employee travel at a significant cost savings of up to 50% compared with conventional car and driver solutions.

Other recent developments include the elimination of the insurance deductible for individuals who choose to use emov. This means that for only €1 more per journey, users will not be liable for the €500 payment they would normally owe if responsible for damages to the vehicle. Fernando Izquierdo said, "This new feature, a first in Madrid, will maximise the customer experience. We've eliminated a barrier and now customers can travel worry-free".

About emov

emov is a Spanish company based in Madrid resulting from the strategic alliance between Eysa and Free2Move, Groupe PSA's new mobility services brand. Both partners are leaders in their respective industries. The Spanish capital was the first city to host the launch of emov's free floating, flexible carsharing alternative.

About Eysa

Eysa is a leading company specialising in high-tech integral urban mobility services for both cities and their citizens. It currently has 1,800 employees in more than 75 cities in Spain and operates internationally in Colombia, Brazil, the United States and Mexico. Among its primary services is parking management, where Eysa is the leader in pay-by-mobile services through its "elparking" platform. This solution allows more than 350,000 users to pay for regulated on-street parking in more than 50 cities in Spain, in addition to providing access and payment options for private parking through its Parkingdoor technology.

More information at www.eysaservicios.comwww.elparking.comwww.parkingdoor.com

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

