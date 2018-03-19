Aarhus, Denmark, 2018-03-19 14:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 12 - 16 March 2018:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 March 2018 90,000 433.37 39,003,705 13 March 2018 85,000 430.26 36,572,075 14 March 2018 35,729 433.45 15,486,664 15 March 2018 42,000 433.89 18,223,359 16 March 2018 40,000 433.62 17,344,796 Accumulated under the 1,327,525 436.03 578,845,455 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



