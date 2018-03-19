KCR Residential raised a total of £3.15m via the issue of 4.5m new ordinary shares of 70p each on Monday in order to expand its residential property portfolio. As a result of the placement, KCR saw cash invested into the company, the novation of rights to a debt and the conversion of a portion of its convertible loan note into equity, raising equity of £1.56m and capitalised loans of £1.59m, and reducing its net debt by £1.1m to 45% of its investment property value in the process. Net assets ...

